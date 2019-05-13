Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Scooters are quickly catching on more than ever with the onslaught of new designs and enhanced features. Hero MotoCorp happens to be a strong player in the automatic scooter market in India with its popular models – Hero Maestro and Hero Pleasure scooters. And today, the manufacturer is preparing to launch the new 2019 Hero Pleasure and Hero Maestro Edge. Express Drives is at the launch event to bring you details live from the venue. Stay tuned with us to know everything about the two new offerings by Hero MotoCorp.
Hero Maestro Edge 125, 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Live – New 125cc Maestro and Pleasure Plus price expectation
Hero Maestro Edge 125, 2019 Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch the new Hero Maestro Edge and 2019 Hero Pleasure in India, updated with new features and design upgrades.
By: Abhilasha Singh | Updated: May 13, 2019 11:28:13 am
Highlights
Hero Maestro and Pleasure - New features
Both - Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure scooters - are expected to get some modern and convenience-enhancing features like an all LED headlamp, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, external fuel filler and more.
India's first FI scooter?
The new Hero Pleasure is expected to come powered by a 110cc engine - bigger than the current 102cc engine on the present day model. Also, the new 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 could likely be India's first fuel injected scooter.
Hero Meastro Edge 125, Pleasure - what's new?
The new Hero Maestro Edge 125 was first showcased in India during the 2018 Auto Expo and it picks its styling and design cues from its smaller sibling with a 110cc engine. On the other hand, the new 2019 Hero Pleasure's design will see a major departure compared to the outgoing model.
We're closing in on the launch of Hero MotoCorp's flagship scooter - Maestro Edge 125 and the new 2019 Pleasure+. Stay tuned with us for prices, specifications, features and more.
Hero Maestro Edge during the 2018 Auto Expo. The 125cc Meastro shares its underpinnings and engine with the Destini 125 and is a sportier version of it.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 will come powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that powers the Destini 125. The engine is a bored out version of the 110 cc unit which makes 8.5 bhp and 10.2 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a CVT unit.
Looks like the launch of Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Hero Pleasure is closing in. Stay tuned, the prices will be announced any minute now. If you've noticed already, the 2019 Pleasure will be called Pleasure+ (Pleasure Plus).
Hero Maestro Edge 125 shares its underpinnings with the Destini 125 that was launched last year. It is a sportier version of the Destini 125 and aims to target a younger audience with features like alloy wheels and USB charging.
Both Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure will likely come equipped with the company's i3s technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The i3s system simply cuts power to the engine if it is idle for five seconds. The engine restarts as the rider pulls on the brake lever.
The new 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 will demand a significant premium over the price of the current 110cc model and is expected to be priced close to the Rs 55,000 mark. Expect the Pleasure to also see a price hike compared to its current Rs 45,000, owing to a bigger engine and more features.
Late last month, Hero MotoCorp launched three new motorcycles - Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S - in India. And now, the manufacturer is geared up to launch two more - the Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure. Hero MotoCorp is certainly making its presence stronger in the Indian two-wheeler market.