Hero Maestro Edge 125, 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Live – New 125cc Maestro and Pleasure Plus price expectation

Hero Maestro Edge 125 and 2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Live Updates: Scooters are quickly catching on more than ever with the onslaught of new designs and enhanced features. Hero MotoCorp happens to be a strong player in the automatic scooter market in India with its popular models – Hero Maestro and Hero Pleasure scooters. And today, the manufacturer is preparing to launch the new 2019 Hero Pleasure and Hero Maestro Edge. Express Drives is at the launch event to bring you details live from the venue. Stay tuned with us to know everything about the two new offerings by Hero MotoCorp.