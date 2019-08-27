Harley-Davidson LiveWire unveiled in India: Why first-ever electric Harley is an engineering marvel

Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the brand's highly anticipated all-electric motorcycle has been finally unveiled in India. The company had already announced the pricing of the LiveWire in the US where it costs USD 29,799 or around Rs 21 lakh. Powering the LiveWire is a new powertrain called H-D Revelation that features a permanent magnet electric motor. The motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 105hp and 116Nm. The performance numbers are pretty impressive as a sprint from 0 to 100kmph on the LiveWire comes in just 3 seconds. The motorcycle uses a 15.5kWh battery system that offers a range of 235km in the city, 113km on the highway with an overall efficiency of 152km in a single full charge.

A conventional AC wall socket can charge the battery in 12.5 hours while Harley claims that the DC fast charging option can do the same in just one hour. The Harley Davidson LiveWire comes with seven riding modes namely Sport, Road, Rain, Range along with three custom modes. The bike comes with a 4.3-inch coloured TFT display as well that supports Bluetooth connectivity, shows turn by turn navigation and features geofencing as well. The electronics package of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire includes a six-axis IMU assisted ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and a traction control system.

The LiveWire comes with the top-spec hardware to offer uncompromised rideability. The bike gets Showa separate function upside-down forks upfront along with a Showa monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are taken care of with the help of twin 300mm disc brakes upfront along with a 260mm disc brake at the rear. The LiveWire supports regenerative braking as well. The bike comes with a drag torque-slip control system as well to ensure that the rear tyre stays in contact with the road under aggressive braking. The LIveWire progresses on 120/70 ZR17 front and 180/55 ZR17 rear Michelin Scorcher tyres.

India launch of the Harley Davidson LiveWire is expected to take place sometime next year. Once this all-electric Harley lands here, expect it to be priced at least Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the LiveWire will certainly be an expensive motorcycle to buy but will possibly be the only electric superbike on sale in the country once it gets launched.