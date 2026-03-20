From 400cc to 350cc: GST reset reshapes India’s motorcycle market

India’s mid-capacity motorcycle market is shifting toward 350cc engines following a major GST overhaul.

India’s mid-capacity motorcycle segment is undergoing a sharp structural shift, with manufacturers reworking product strategies after last September’s GST overhaul created a stark divide in pricing across engine categories.

The revised tax regime reduced GST on motorcycles up to 350cc from 28% to 18%, while those above 350cc which earlier attracted 31 percent (split into 28 percent with an additional surcharge of 3 percent), now attract as much as 40%, placing them in the ultra-luxury bracket. The widening tax gap has significantly altered pricing dynamics and buyer sentiment in a price-sensitive market.

GST Great Divide

Mass-market players such as Royal Enfield and Classic Legends have emerged as key beneficiaries. Royal Enfield cut prices of its 350cc models by around Rs 22,000 following the GST revision. With nearly 87% of its volumes coming from 350cc bikes, the company has sustained monthly sales of about 1 lakh units since the price correction. Classic Legends, whose Jawa and Yezdi portfolios fall entirely below 350cc, has also seen momentum, with monthly sales averaging around 4,000 units and gradually rising.

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In contrast, brands with 400cc offerings are facing mounting margin pressures. Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles have so far absorbed the higher tax burden instead of passing it on to customers, aiming to protect volumes. This was particularly critical after Royal Enfield’s price cuts widened the gap with rival products. Industry estimates suggest that had Triumph fully passed on the tax increase, the price difference between comparable models could have widened to nearly Rs 50,000, potentially hurting demand for its 400cc range, which currently sells about 3,500 units a month. In order to counter strong competition, Triumph had reduced prices of certain 400cc models in October 2025 by around Rs 16,000 to push sales during the festive season.

Performance vs. Price

However, this strategy is proving unsustainable for long term. Bajaj and Triumph are now preparing a new line-up of 350cc motorcycles, expected to be rolled out as early as next month. These engines will be derived from existing 400cc platforms with reduced bore sizes to fit under the 350cc threshold. “The cost differential created by the GST structure is too significant to ignore. For customers, a 50cc reduction with marginal power loss does not materially change the riding experience, but it makes the product far more accessible,” said Sanjay Tripathi, two wheeler veteran, consultant.

While current 400cc motorcycles deliver close to 40 hp, the new 350cc engines are expected to produce around 35 hp. Industry executives believe this marginal drop will have limited impact on demand, especially given gains in affordability, fuel efficiency and pricing parity.

The downsized engines are likely to be deployed across multiple models, including Triumph’s 400cc range and Bajaj’s Pulsar and Dominar line-ups, enabling better economies of scale. The move is also expected to intensify competition with Royal Enfield’s core models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350. For Triumph, the shift is equally about restoring profitability. “With deeper localisation and the new engine platform, pricing will become more competitive and volumes should improve,” Tripathi added.

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The ripple effects are already visible. Hero MotoCorp and its Harley-Davidson partnership have seen limited traction in the 400cc-plus space, while TVS Motor Company may reassess engine strategies for its upcoming Norton 400cc models in India.

While 400cc platforms will continue to cater to export markets, particularly Europe, the domestic direction is clear. In India’s motorcycle market, tax efficiency is now as critical as performance, with 350cc emerging as the new sweet spot for growth.