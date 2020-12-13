Firefox Bikes opens its first experiential store for kids: All that’s on offer for cyclists!

The new experiential store by Firefox Bikes houses Kids Bikes (3-9 years) and Junior Bikes (9-12 years) and the cycles range from 14” to 24” segment with a price range of Rs 5500 to Rs 17,500. More details below!

Firefox Bikes has inaugurated its first experiential store for kids. The new showroom is located inside the biggest toy & cycle market of North India – Jhandewalan in New Delhi. The company says that the store has been designed to celebrate personal expression and communal creativity. The newly launched store has a unique graffiti wall using blocks, rock climbing zone, kids lounge, and multiple other activities dedicated to children. The said experiential store houses kids bikes (3-9 years) and junior bikes (9-12 years) and the cycles range from 14” to 24” segment with a price range of Rs 5,500 to Rs 17,500. Firefox states that it has registered a 2X sales growth and that is coming largely from children, hybrid, and adult leisure bikes that carry a more approachable price point.

Firefox has strengthened its online presence by integrating the dealer network, inventory, and even after-sales service on the cloud. The company says that it has registered a 10X increase in online sales since May 2020. Speaking on the store opening, Sukanta Das, Chief Executive Officer of Firefox Bikes said that there has been a paradigm shift in these times and cycles are now evolved as a medium of transportation to transformation. The spokesperson added that the retail proposition here is a connection of commerce, creation, sharing experiences, and digitally communal spaces that are designed keeping the young audience in mind.

He adds that the colourful and attractive products coupled with an inviting store ambiance will make the buying experience pleasurable both for the kids and parents. Firefox’s omnichannel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase at Firebox is mapped to a dealer offline through a customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Firefox is currently present across India with a retail network of over 500+ stores.

