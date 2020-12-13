Firefox Bikes opens its first experiential store for kids: All that’s on offer for cyclists!

The new experiential store by Firefox Bikes houses Kids Bikes (3-9 years) and Junior Bikes (9-12 years) and the cycles range from 14” to 24” segment with a price range of Rs 5500 to Rs 17,500. More details below!

By:December 13, 2020 2:12 PM

 

Firefox Bikes has inaugurated its first experiential store for kids.  The new showroom is located inside the biggest toy & cycle market of North India – Jhandewalan in New Delhi. The company says that the store has been designed to celebrate personal expression and communal creativity. The newly launched store has a unique graffiti wall using blocks, rock climbing zone, kids lounge, and multiple other activities dedicated to children. The said experiential store houses kids bikes (3-9 years) and junior bikes (9-12 years) and the cycles range from 14” to 24” segment with a price range of Rs 5,500 to Rs 17,500. Firefox states that it has registered a 2X sales growth and that is coming largely from children, hybrid, and adult leisure bikes that carry a more approachable price point.

Firefox has strengthened its online presence by integrating the dealer network, inventory, and even after-sales service on the cloud. The company says that it has registered a 10X increase in online sales since May 2020. Speaking on the store opening, Sukanta Das, Chief Executive Officer of Firefox Bikes said that there has been a paradigm shift in these times and cycles are now evolved as a medium of transportation to transformation. The spokesperson added that the retail proposition here is a connection of commerce, creation, sharing experiences, and digitally communal spaces that are designed keeping the young audience in mind.

He adds that the colourful and attractive products coupled with an inviting store ambiance will make the buying experience pleasurable both for the kids and parents. Firefox’s omnichannel business model combines D2C (direct-to-consumer) innovations and a countrywide offline network. Every online purchase at Firebox is mapped to a dealer offline through a customized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Firefox is currently present across India with a retail network of over 500+ stores.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 INMRC: Honda's Rajiv registers massive 4.7 second lead in round 1, double podium for Mathana

2020 INMRC: Honda's Rajiv registers massive 4.7 second lead in round 1, double podium for Mathana

JCB India opens its biggest parts centre in Haryana: To contribute 40 percent to company's business

JCB India opens its biggest parts centre in Haryana: To contribute 40 percent to company's business

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!