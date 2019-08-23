Fantastically modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with Triumph-like bathtub fairing

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 has been one revolutionary chapter in the manufacturer's product lineup which had so far been dominated by trusty 'ol singles. The 650 is a newly-developed parallel twin and considering the refinement it offers, Royal Enfield have definitely tested it well. And like other RE models, the Interceptor also makes for a great platform for custom builds. We feature one every now and then for good reason. Custom builds showcase what can be done with a motorcycle and how much potential it has for creative styling and enhancement in performance.

Today's feature comes from France's BAAK Motorcyclettes and has a quirky appeal to it along with, of course, the Interceptor 650's original charm. Bucking the trend of stripping as much as possible off a bike, this Interceptor’s main feature is a rear fairing.

Like the ‘Bathtub’ Triumph BAAK built a while ago, it’s a nod to Triumph, Norton and BSA designs of the 50s and 60s—and a tip of the hat to Vespa. The design started with sketches, which then became cardboard cutouts before the final form was hand-shaped in aluminum.

There’s a black leather seat up top, and a pair of Shock Factory struts poking out lower down. BAAK also installed a set of risers and bars from their catalog and sunk a Motogadget speedo into the new headlight housing. The levers were swapped for KustomTech units, and the ignition was relocated to below the tank.

Finishing touches include Dunlop Roadmaster tyres, a stainless steel front fender, and smaller bits like headlight ears, custom switches, and Biltwell Inc. grips. BAAK shortened the stock headers, and then added a pair of custom made aluminum mufflers. And to reinforce just how classy this Interceptor looks, the paint job is a chic red-with-white affair.

(Source: Bikeexif)