EXCLUSIVE! Benelli to launch Ducati-Diavel styled 502C cruiser in India next: Here’s what to expect

Benelli India has recently launched the Imperiale 400 retro cruiser in the country at a competitive price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). During its second innings, the company seems quite aggressive in its product strategies for India and is aiming to increase its touchpoints to 30 by December this year. Subsequently, Benelli eyes to double up its outlets by next year. Now, sources of Express Drives close to the development have revealed the next launch that the company is planning for India. Benelli's next offering for the Indian market will be the 502C cruiser, the same motorcycle that reminds of you the Ducati Diavel. Our sources have revealed that the company is in the process of bringing the 502C here and the launch might take place by the end of this year or early 2020.

Benelli 502C is powered by a 500cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 47hp and 46Nm. The stopping power to the Benelli 502C is delivered with the help of twin 280mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. Dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard. The 502C has been fitted with a generous 21.5-litre fuel tank that offers it an impressive range.

Add to that the fact that this one gets comfortable ergonomics and hence, should be a good option for those who are on the lookout for a touring motorcycle. Benelli 502C is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Benelli 502C will arrive in India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and the company might bring the pricing down with some level of localisation like it did with the Imperiale 400.

