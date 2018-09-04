Emflux Two electric motorcycle: Indian E-bike at about Rs 5 lakh as quick as a Ferrari!

If you have been dreaming about electric superbikes and are planning to own one in the future, then in most probability you must be familiar with Emflux Motors. The Bengaluru-based start-up is now prepping up for the launch of Emflux Two. The bike will be the company's second offering for the Indian market after the full faired Emflux One electric superbike showcased at Auto Expo 2018. While the sale of Emflux One will start sometime next year, the brand has already started working on the Emflux Two. The company has recently teased the Emflux Two through its official Facebook page. From the teaser image, it is clear that the Emflux Two will be an aggressive looking naked streetfighter and looking at its silhouette from some specific angles, the bike might remind you of the KTM 1290 Super Duke.

The new Emflux Two will be based on the Emflux One which means it is expected to offer the same mind-boggling numbers and the high spec equipment as the latter. Even the AC induction motor is also expected to be the same on Emflux Two that will be good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of close to 67 bhp and 84 Nm. The Emflux Two will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds and will be able to achieve a top speed of 200 kmph. It should be noted here that few supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche do the 0-100 kmph run in three seconds. The electric streetfighter will offer a range of 200 km per full charge that will definitely give the prospective buyers a relief from range anxiety that is usually linked with electric vehicles.

Emflux One at Auto Expo 2018

Just like the Emflux One, the upcoming Emflux Two is also expected to get features like smartphone connectivity and a coloured TFT instrument cluster. Like the Emflux One, the Emflux Two will most likely get top spec components like Ohlins suspension set up and Brembo brakes at both ends with Continental dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). We believe that the motorcycle will be priced north of Rs 5 lakh (on-road) and will be a hoot to ride. Just like the Emflux One that will be limited to 199 units, the Emflux Two will also see a limited production run. The new Emflux two is expected to go on sale sometime in the year 2020.

With the Government of India's 2030 EV vision, automakers are seeing electric vehicles as the next challenge and new start-ups along with existing automakers have already started venturing into the EV space. Now what remains to be seen is the market acceptance for such high-end electric superbikes in India and if customers prefer these over conventional petrol machines. The absence of adrenaline rushing exhaust note and lack of infrastructure might prove a setback for many.

Do you think such electric superbikes can be a hit in India? Let us know in the comments section below.