Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard launched in India: Priced at Rs 11.49 lakh

Ducati has launched the new Scrambler Urban Motard in the Indian market. This motorcycle joins the Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift and Desert Sled versions in the 800cc Scrambler line-up. The new Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard has been launched in India at Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It goes on sale today and will be available at all Ducati dealerships across the country.

The new Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is available in an exclusive colour scheme, which is christened ‘Star White Silk and Red GP ’19’ with a black frame and a dedicated black seat with a red tag. Powering this motorcycle is an 803cc L-twin engine that churns out 72 bhp of power at 8,250 RPM and 66 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM.

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This Ducati Scrambler motorcycle weighs 180 kg. For suspension duties, it gets 41mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are handled by disc brakes at either end and it gets Bosch’s Cornering ABS as well. It rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires and gets 17-inch spoked wheels.

Commenting on the launch of the Scrambler Urban Motard, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The Scrambler Urban Motard is a motorcycle created for the Ducatisti to experience the urban environment in a fun and energetic way. The Scrambler Urban Motard is one distinctive machine in the Scrambler line up and we are happy to introduce it to our riding community!”

