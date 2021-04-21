Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that powered by the Panigale 959 but now makes more power and torque.

By:April 21, 2021 4:54 PM
ducati panigale v2 video review

Ducati Panigale V2 was launched in August 2020 after some delays caused by the ongoing pandemic but all was okay when it did arrive – more powerful and looking even better than its predecessor Panigale 959. With design and styling based on the higher-spec Paniagle V4, the middleweight now boasts a single-sided swingarm and an underslung exhaust pipe. It gets a crisp 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster, three ride modes, three power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, bidirectional quickshifter and more.

Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that powered by the Panigale 959 but now makes more power and torque. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 155 hp and torque is rated at 104 Nm. It gets a six-speed transmission unit with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The bike comes with three riding modes – Race, Sport and Street.

The monocoque airbox chassis has been upgraded with a new subframe. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43 mm Showa big-piston forks up front along with a Sachs rear monoshock. The V2 is currently priced at Rs 17,49,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications:

LED lighting

Engine – 955 cc twin-cylinder Superquadro
Power – 155 hp at 10,750 rpm
Torque – 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Six-speed transmission
5 hp & 2 Nm more than 959

Three ride modes, power modes

Sachs steering damper
Die-cast aluminium monocoque
43 mm Showa BPF fork
Fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres
Front: 120/70 ZR17
Rear: 180/60 ZR17

4.3″ colour TFT dashboard
6-axis inertial platform

Bi-directional quickshifter
Front: 320 mm dual discs
Rear: 254 mm disc
Brembo callipers

Price: Rs 17,49,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

