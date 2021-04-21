Ducati Panigale V2 Video Review: Specs, price, ride modes & features

Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that powered by the Panigale 959 but now makes more power and torque.

Ducati Panigale V2 was launched in August 2020 after some delays caused by the ongoing pandemic but all was okay when it did arrive – more powerful and looking even better than its predecessor Panigale 959. With design and styling based on the higher-spec Paniagle V4, the middleweight now boasts a single-sided swingarm and an underslung exhaust pipe. It gets a crisp 4.3-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster, three ride modes, three power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, bidirectional quickshifter and more.

Ducati Panigale V2 is powered by a 955cc Superquadro, twin-cylinder engine that powered by the Panigale 959 but now makes more power and torque. The engine now produces a maximum power output of 155 hp and torque is rated at 104 Nm. It gets a six-speed transmission unit with a bi-directional quickshifter as standard. The bike comes with three riding modes – Race, Sport and Street.

The monocoque airbox chassis has been upgraded with a new subframe. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43 mm Showa big-piston forks up front along with a Sachs rear monoshock. The V2 is currently priced at Rs 17,49,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications:

LED lighting

Engine – 955 cc twin-cylinder Superquadro

Power – 155 hp at 10,750 rpm

Torque – 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm

Six-speed transmission

5 hp & 2 Nm more than 959

Three ride modes, power modes

Sachs steering damper

Die-cast aluminium monocoque

43 mm Showa BPF fork

Fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II tyres

Front: 120/70 ZR17

Rear: 180/60 ZR17

4.3″ colour TFT dashboard

6-axis inertial platform

Bi-directional quickshifter

Front: 320 mm dual discs

Rear: 254 mm disc

Brembo callipers

Price: Rs 17,49,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.