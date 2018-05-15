Curtiss Zeus: An all-electric motorcycle with ‘world’s first E-Twin’ motor that makes 170 hp

A bonkers new all-electric motorcycle prototype has broken cover and is gathering much attention for its futuristic look and its powertrain, which the company says is the 'world's first E-Twin' engine. Curtiss Motorcycles' all-electric Zeus prototype uses a dual motor system, and that is where the E-Twin concept comes from. Director of design at Curtiss Motorcycles Jordan Cornille believes that standard ICE (internal combustion engine) motorcycles, their design, large engines, fuel tank leave very little room for innovation.

Cornille told Electrek in an interview that many manufacturers have built electric motorcycles but haven't pushed the design envelope, often retaining much of the conventional motorcycle aesthetics with a mock fuel tank and similar frame geometries.

Curtiss Zeus really is a one-of-a-kind and futuristic looking motorcycle. In terms of powertrain, the Zeus has an all-new E-Twin platform, built in partnership with Zero electric motorcycles, consisting two Zero electric motors coupled with a single output shaft and capable of twice the power and torque.

Cornille estimates that the two motors working together are good for 170 hp and 393 Nm of torque. Famous motorcycle enthusiast and writer Paul d’Orléans, present at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering, described the Zeus as “Probably one of the most powerful motorcycles, besides a Boss Hoss. That’s got to be one of the most powerful electric motorcycles ever built!”

The company has not given out any more details on the Curtiss Zeus. While the full specifications are yet to be officially revealed, the Zeus concept is mounted with a 14.4 kWh battery pack, but that the capacity is expected to increase by the time the bike is ready for production.

A 14.4 kWh pack is already larger than all but the very largest battery option offered by Zero, but with this much power, that battery could go quickly. Production is slated to begin in 2019 in order to make a 2020 model year Zeus available to the public.

Source: Electrek