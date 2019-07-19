CF Moto motorcycles launched: Single and twin cylinder bikes affordable than KTM and Kawasaki rivals

CF Moto, a China-based manufacturer, has finally officially entered India in association with AMW Motorcycles. This is the company's second attempt at entering the Indian market, the first was a failed coalition with erstwhile Eider Motors. The Chinese manufacturer already has a reputation for making affordable yet high-quality products and thankfully the same is maintained here as well. There are four products and these encompass a decently wide spectrum. The motorcycles can be booked today from AMW dealerships in the country. These are manufactured out of a new factory which is based in Hyderabad. Currently, the motorcycles come in through the CKD route from China. 'nuff said. Let's move onto the motorcycles in question.

CF Moto 300NK

This motorcycle is a direct KTM 250 Duke and Honda CB300R competitor. It even looks inspired by the former. Of course, you can bring the Chinese angle and the habit of getting "inspired" time and again. But there is a different story here. CF Moto has a license from KTM to start manufacturing the latter's supermoto engines from China. It is likely that this arrangement also entails sharing engines as well as perhaps design. The CF Moto 300NK then has a 300cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for 34hp and 20.5Nm. A 6-speed gearbox is aligned with this engine. Kerb weight of 151kg, USD forks in the front as well as sticky Pirelli rubber should ensure that the motorcycle offers scintillating performance. That it comes with disc brakes at both ends with ABS as well as multiple riding modes (rain and sport) and a colour-changeable TFT display is the icing on the cake. The price of this motorcycle is Rs 2.29 lakh

This is the only single-cylinder bike that the motorcycle maker is offering at the moment for the Indian market. Following are the twin-cylinder offerings.

CF Moto 650NK

CF Moto is following the Kawasaki approach here by having a 650cc parallel twin-cylinder engine and three different bikes running it. The 650NK is the naked and most affordable version. It gets a street-fighter styling with the LED headlight and boasts a digital instrument cluster. It gets KYB-sourced suspension at the front as well as rear. Power output is rated at 61hp and 56Nm. A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties. There are dual discs in the front and a single disc at the back, backed by ABS. The kerb weight is 206kg while the ground clearance is 150mm. The fuel tank capacity is 17 litres and CF Moto says that the 650NK will hit a top speed of 180kmph. Competition for the 650NK comes from the Kawasaki Z650. It comes at a price of Rs 3.99 lakh.

CF Moto 650MT

The CF Moto 650MT is a road-going adventure tourer. It has that big bike look and that's what will draw people to the showroom. The motorcycle has lithe bodywork and boasts an all-LED light system. It has upside-down forks in the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Twin disc brakes at the front and a single unit at the rear handle braking duties. One also gets crash bars as well as knuckle guards with this bike. At 218kg kerb weight, this motorcycle is at par with its competition on the heft line. The engine is tuned to produce 71hp and 62Nm while the gearbox is a 6-speed unit. The competition for the 650MT comes from the Kawasaki Versys 650 as well as the Benelli TRK502. CF Moto has priced it at Rs 4.99 lakh.

CF Moto 650GT

This motorcycle is more on the lines of the Kawasaki Ninja 650. Its a sports tourer and is styled accordingly. A fuel tank capacity of 19 litres signals its long-distance touring intent. The ground clearance of this bike is 150mm. The hardware too is similar to the 650MT, except for the revised steering geometry. Kerb weight of 226kg is being quoted for this bike while 17-inch alloy wheels are being used on both ends. A USB charging port too is part of the standard equipment and is situated close to the tall windscreen. CF Moto engineers have tuned this engine to produce 62.5hp and 58.5Nm. The price of this motorcycle is Rs 5.49 lakh.