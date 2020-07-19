Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

These used bikes and scooters will not have the Bounce branding on them and in fact will be refurbished, with a six-month warranty on the engine. One can also earn from these scooters/bikes after purchasing them.

By:Published: July 19, 2020 2:20 PM

Bounce, one of the leading bike rental platforms in India is slowly limping back to normalcy. Apart from new subscription and daily rental plans, Bounce is now selling used scooters and bikes on its website. These used two-wheelers are available from as low as Rs 13,000 and are less than five years old. We chanced upon a 2017 red Honda Dio, which looks in good physical shape. The Honda Dio has run less than 40,000km and carries a yellow registration plate. Bounce says that doorstep registration assistance will be provided. The quoted price for the scooter is Rs 22,000. This price is lesser than what we checked on other websites. Bounce offers a six-month warranty on the engine of the scooter. These used two-wheelers don’t carry any Bounce branding on them. If any issue arises, one can exchange the scooter within 15 days.

Also Read Bounce restarts operations

Bounce also offers free shipping within Bangalore. On this particular Dio, the customer has to pay Rs 3,000 for insurance but that can be done at a later date. A Harley-Davidson Street 750 from the earlier batches too is available. The asking price is Rs 1.50 lakh, with the bike having 57,300km on the food. Bounce is promising free registration with this bike as well while the delivery will be given within 10 days. EMI option too is available for these used scooters and bikes depending on the eligibility criteria.

Bounce will be sanitising and delivering these scooters. These are refurbished units meaning which any major repair will have been already done by the company. The offer is open to both individuals as well as companies. Some scooters like the TVS Scooty Zest are available in larger numbers, ideal for small scale companies. Bounce also allows customers to list these refurbished vehicles on its platform for rental or subscription plans for others. This way, the customer will also earn from these vehicles after purchasing them.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020