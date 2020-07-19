Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

These used bikes and scooters will not have the Bounce branding on them and in fact will be refurbished, with a six-month warranty on the engine. One can also earn from these scooters/bikes after purchasing them.

Bounce, one of the leading bike rental platforms in India is slowly limping back to normalcy. Apart from new subscription and daily rental plans, Bounce is now selling used scooters and bikes on its website. These used two-wheelers are available from as low as Rs 13,000 and are less than five years old. We chanced upon a 2017 red Honda Dio, which looks in good physical shape. The Honda Dio has run less than 40,000km and carries a yellow registration plate. Bounce says that doorstep registration assistance will be provided. The quoted price for the scooter is Rs 22,000. This price is lesser than what we checked on other websites. Bounce offers a six-month warranty on the engine of the scooter. These used two-wheelers don’t carry any Bounce branding on them. If any issue arises, one can exchange the scooter within 15 days.

Bounce also offers free shipping within Bangalore. On this particular Dio, the customer has to pay Rs 3,000 for insurance but that can be done at a later date. A Harley-Davidson Street 750 from the earlier batches too is available. The asking price is Rs 1.50 lakh, with the bike having 57,300km on the food. Bounce is promising free registration with this bike as well while the delivery will be given within 10 days. EMI option too is available for these used scooters and bikes depending on the eligibility criteria.

Bounce will be sanitising and delivering these scooters. These are refurbished units meaning which any major repair will have been already done by the company. The offer is open to both individuals as well as companies. Some scooters like the TVS Scooty Zest are available in larger numbers, ideal for small scale companies. Bounce also allows customers to list these refurbished vehicles on its platform for rental or subscription plans for others. This way, the customer will also earn from these vehicles after purchasing them.

