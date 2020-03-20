BS6 TVS Apache RTR 180 launched: Priced at Rs 6,700 more than outgoing BS4 model

The last update the Apache RTR 180 received was 2018 when it got a new colour scheme, upgraded seat material, a redesigned crash guard and more. The 2020 model has not undergone a lot of changes besides the BS6 upgrade.

2020 TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Motor Company has listed the price of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 180 on its website. Upgraded to BS6 emissions standards, the RTR 180 is now priced at Rs 1,01,450 (ex-showroom, South Delhi) which is about Rs 6,700 more than the outgoing BS4 model. TVS also launched the BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V recently at Rs 1,00,950 for drum variant and Rs 1,04,000 for disc (both price ex-showroom, South Delhi).

The last update the RTR 180 received was back in 2018 when it got a new colour scheme, upgraded seat material, white back-lit speedometer, and a redesigned crash guard. The 2020 upgrade has not undergone a lot of changes.

It is powered by a 177.4cc 4-stroke oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that puts out 16.56 hp at 8500 rpm and 15.5 Nm at 7000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The RTR 180 has lost a teeny bit of power as the BS4 model makes 17.3 hp at 8,500 rpm. Torque remains the same.

Besides the upgrade to the engine, the 2020 RTR 180 remains identical. It gets telescopic forks upfront and monotube inverted gas-filled shocks with spring aid at the rear. Braking comes from a 270 mm disc at the front and a 200mm disc at the rear.

Along with the 2020 Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS also launched the RTR 200 4V priced at Rs 1.25 lakh which is not much of a hike compared to its previous tag of Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Two-wheeler prices have risen quite significantly in the last few months owing to reasons like the increase in insurance costs and transition to BS6 standards. With the April 2020 deadline approaching fast, most manufacturers have already upgraded their vehicles to BS6 compliance. And what remains will be soon.

