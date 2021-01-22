BS6 Ducati Scrambler range launched in India: Price, specs, features of Icon, Icon Dark, 1100 Dark Pro

Bookings for the new BS6 Ducati Scramblers are now open in the below-mentioned cities across India with deliveries set to start by 28th January, 2021.

Ducati India has launched the new BS6 Scrambler range in the country. The company’s Scrambler range now includes three new models namely Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and the 1100 Dark Pro. While the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon has been launched at a price of Rs 8.49 lakh, the Scrambler Icon Dark and the 1100 Dark Pro are priced at Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom, Pan India) respectively. Starting with the BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon and the Icon Dark first, both these bikes get power from an 803 cc air-cooled, L-twin engine that is good for producing 71 hp of power and 66 Nm of torque. The Icon will be available in Ducati Red and 62 Yellow colour options.

Both these bikes now get a revised suspension setup and also cornering ABS. Moreover, you get Ducati Multimedia system as an option and as the name suggests, it lets you listen to music and even answer incoming calls. The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon comes with all-new DRL (Daytime Running Light) as well. The BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, on the other hand, which is now the most affordable Scrambler in India is now available in a Matt Black paint scheme and comes with black frame and black seat with grey rim.

Last but certainly not the least, the 1100 Dark Pro draws power from a 1,079 cc L-twin engine, air-cooled engine that is good for churning out 85 hp of power and 88 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a 6-speed unit you also get a servo-assisted slipper function to limit rear wheel upsetting during downshifts. The new BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro gets bits like ride-by-wire throttle along with three riding modes namely active, city and journey. Moreover, you get features like ABS, traction control and an all-LED lighting system. The bike comes with a 15-litre fuel tank.

Ducati has also introduced a new Scrambler-inspired apparel line-up that includes everything from jackets to T-shirts and more. Apart from the aforementioned models, Ducati also retails the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in India. Bookings for the new BS6 Ducati Scramblers are now open across all Ducati showrooms in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bangalore, Kochi, and Chennai and the deliveries will start by 28th January, 2021.

