Best Internship in the world? Harley Davidson will give you a brand new motorcycle to go touring this Summer



Most internships around the world involving taking notes, making copies and fetching coffee for the office honchos, Unless of course, you manage to snag this internship at Harley Davidson that’s being offered to students around the world. The internship comes with the keys to a new Harley Davidson, exploring the open roads and learning the ways of the wandering motorcyclist first hand. The way it was meant to be. On the face of it, it may seem like all fun and games, but for Harley, there is no better way to help their employees gauge what the motorcycle culture on the street is. The interns will be expected to blog about their experiences on the road on social media, taking the space of the much needed young brand ambassadors that Harley so desperately need.

The internship which is being clubbed as part of Harley 115th anniversary celebration is being marketed with the hashtag #FindYourFreedom. Once selected, candidates will first learn to ride at Harley's top-notch Riding Academy. Once that's done, each one gets the keys to a brand new Harley and a mission—ride, explore motorcycle culture, and enjoy riding all summer while sharing the experience on social media. Basically, the same thing, you do the summer after you finish college. Except, this time, Harley will pay for your experience and the bike.

“We're continuously working to grow the sport of motorcycling," said Harley-Davidson CEO, Matt Levatich. "What better way to engage future riders than to have a whole team of newly trained enthusiasts share personal stories as they immerse themselves in motorcycle culture and community – all while gaining marketable career skills. I'm looking forward to following their journeys, learning about their experiences, and seeing them out on the road."

What do you need, well according to Harley the program is open to " junior and senior level college students (or equivalent) or recent college graduates across the globe, 18 years old and above, looking to pursue a career in social media, communications, public relations or marketing." The application which needs to be sent via email will require to send a video describing what freedom means to them by creating a video, photo collage or some other piece of content, and send it to Harley by May 11, 2018.