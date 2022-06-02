Ather Energy sold 3,787 e-scooters in May 2022: Highest-ever sales

Ather Energy recorded its highest-ever monthly sales figures in May 2022. The company managed to sell 3,787 electric scooters in India last month.

Bengaluru-based electric vehicle start-up, Ather Energy, has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The company managed to sell 3,787 electric scooters in India last month. While Ather Energy’s May 2021 sales figures aren’t available for a YoY comparison, the EV maker has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in May 2022, which is a great feat.

However, when compared on an MoM basis, Ather posted a mere 0.21 per cent growth in sales as it sold 3,779 units in April 2022. Commenting on the development, Ravneet S. Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Ather delivered 3,787 scooters to customers in the month of May’22. We achieved the highest ever monthly sales in May, which reiterates the strong faith that consumers have in our well-engineered, reliable and safe 450X and 450 Plus scooters.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “With the new round of funding, we are excited to have NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) onboard along with Hero MotoCorp, who continue to make fresh investments in our business. The fresh round of funding will focus largely on expanding manufacturing facilities, investing in R&D, charging infrastructure, strengthening the supply chain, and growing the retail network.”

In May 2022, Ather Energy partnered with Magenta to set up EV charging grids across India. Currently, Ather has installed around 330+ fast-charging Ather Grid points across 35 cities in the country and it plans to install 5,000 examples in the next three years. Moreover, it raised 128 million US dollars in the Series E round of funding, led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited’s (NIIFL) Strategic Opportunities Fund (SOF) and Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter launch delayed to late 2022

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.