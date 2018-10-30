All-new Royal Enfield Bobber arriving at 2018 EICMA: Check out the first glimpse

Just a few days ahead of launching the Royal Enfield 650 twins in India, the company has teased an all-new motorcycle that will break cover on 6th November at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle in Milan, Italy. The motorcycle in the teaser image looks like a Bobber which is evident from a single seat along with a raised up and flat handlebar. One can also assume the motorcycle to come with a fat front fender along with an exposed rear unit and these elements are typical characteristics of a Bobber styled motorcycle. Also, the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle can be seen with a circular headlamp having LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights) and these look stunning, to say the least. The motorcycle will also get alloy wheels that can be seen in the teaser image. Currently, it is unknown whether this new Royal Enfield will be based on a 650cc twin cylinder engine platform or will get a 350cc/500cc single cylinder engine.

The upcoming Enfield is expected to be the most affordable production spec Bobber one can buy in India and by launching it, Royal Enfield will be offering a much affordable option to those who love such motorcycles but stretch their budget for the likes of bikes such as Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

From what we believe, the upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber will come based on the company's 650cc engine platform and will have power and torque of 47 hp and 52 Nm. The upcoming Royal Enfield Bobber should come with the equipment offered on the 650 twins like a slip-assist clutch and dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard.

Anything to say about the pricing will be too early at the moment but we believe if the bike comes out the same as what we are expecting, the Enfield Bobber will demand anything between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). More details on the all-new Royal Enfield will be revealed at the 2018 EICMA show in another week's time. Soon after, we will be riding the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Goa on 14th November and hence, a lot of exciting stuff is coming your way.

Stay tuned for all the updates!