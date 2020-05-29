5 scooters in India with lowest seat height for short riders: TVS Scooty, Honda Activa & more!

Seat height is one of the prime factors that play a significant role while a family decides to buy an automatic scooter in India. The reason being, a lower saddle height will not only let anyone in the family ride the scooter with ease but the same makes the scooter a female friendlier one. Let's take a quick look at the top five scooters on sale in India with the lowest seat heights. A bonus is that these come with competitive prices too.

Automatic scooters are one of the most preferred modes of transport for the Indian population and the reasons are many. One of the prime ones being, most of the automatic scooters out there in the market are unisex oriented which means these are aimed at both the sexes. Moreover, the practicality and convenience offered by an automatic scooter can’t be matched by a motorcycle of the same price bracket. Now, while buying an automatic scooter in India, customers shortlist their choices on the basis of multiple parameters. For families that have one or more short-heighted riders and females prefer purchasing a scooter that has a low seat height. So, in this article, allow us to list the top five options for you. The list includes some big names like Honda Activa 6G and hence, you won’t need to compromise other features or benefits in the favour of a lower seat height. Let us know what would be your pick among these!

TVS Scooty Pep Plus – 760mm

The most short-rider friendly scooter on sale in India is TVS Scooty Pep Plus. With a seat height of 760mm, the scooter is apt for riders having a height of close to 5 feet. The Scooty Pep Plus is primarily aimed at female riders and is one of the easiest to ride scooters currently available for sale in India. The BS6 TVS Scooty Pep+ is currently priced in India at a starting of Rs 51,754 (ex-showroom).

TVS Scooty Zest 110 – 760mm

TVS Scooty Zest 110 can be seen as a brawnier version of the smaller displacement Scooty. In comparison to the Scooty Pep Plus, the Zest 110 gets a bolder design and a slightly more muscular appearance. The seat height of the TVS Scooty Zest 110 is also the same as the Scooty Pep Plus at 760mm and hence, is another friendly scooter for short riders. The BS6 TVS Scooty Zest 110 is yet to be launched in India and expect an announcement regarding this in the coming days.

Hero Pleasure Plus – 765mm

Last year, Hero MotoCorp launched the new Pleasure Plus with a refreshed styling. The approach this time was to change the perception for the Pleasure from a female-oriented scooter to a unisex scooter. The scooter comes third in this list of scooters with the lowest seat height as its saddle is set at a height of 765mm. The BS6 Hero Pleasure Plus is currently priced in India at a starting of Rs 55,600 (ex-showroom) after the price revision that was implemented a few days back.

TVS Jupiter – 765mm

TVS Jupiter, the arch-rival of the country’s best-selling scooter Honda Activa is at number four in this list. With a seat height of 765mm, the Jupiter is not only a decent looking scooter but also packs in numerous interesting features, some of which are segment firsts. TVS Jupiter is currently available for sale in India in a total of three variants namely Standard, ZX and Classic. The BS6 compliant TVS Jupiter is currently priced in the country at a starting of Rs 62,062 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Activa 6G – 765mm

India’s favourite scooter is also able to make itself to this list. Honda Activa 6G has a seat height of 765mm which is one of the prime reasons why it is a popular unisex scooter among the Indian buyers. The BS6 compliant Honda Activa 6G is currently priced in India at Rs 64,464 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new generation Activa was launched a few weeks back with a host of new features and better ride and handling characteristics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.