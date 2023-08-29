The 2024 KTM Duke range is expected to make its debut in India in the next couple of months.

KTM recently updated its single-cylinder Duke range including– Duke 125, Duke 250, and Duke 90– internationally. While the updates on the Duke 390 are simply radical, the one on the 125cc and the quarter-litre Dukes are rather subtle. Nevertheless, they are substantial and demand our focus.

Let us look at the top 4 upgrades the 2024 KTM Duke 125 receives over its predecessor.

2024 KTM Duke 125: Updated design

Nothing major, but the 2024 Duke 125 gets subtle styling updates over the outgoing model that provides a fresh appearance. For instance, it gets a new split-style headlamp cluster similar to the Duke 390 that gives it a more aggressive appeal. Further, the fuel tank has added more muscle lending the bike a beefy stance complemented by sharper tank shrouds.

2024 KTM Duke 125

The split-style seat also gets some new patterns and appears to be better contoured and cushioned for both the rider and the pillion’s comfort. Tail section remains pretty much unaltered. New graphics and paint schemes also lend the bike a fresh appeal.

2024 KTM Duke 125: New TFT display

The biggest addition to the new KTM Duke 125 is an all-new 5-inch display replacing the archaic LCD unit with an orange background. The new TFT display also comes with smartphone connectivity that enables the rider to play music and receive phone calls. Another big addition is Turn-by-Turn navigation.

2024 Duke 125 TFT display (L) Vs 2023 Duke 125 LCD unit (R)

2024 KTM Duke 125: New underpinnings

The 2024 Duke 125 is based on an all-new steel trellis frame supported by a pressure die-cast aluminium sub-frame with an aluminium swingarm at the rear. The chassis sits on 43mm WP Apex front forks with rebound and compression adjustability and a new off-set, preload adjustable rear mono-shock, both offering 150mm wheel travel.

Moreover, the new 17-inch wheels are lighter, which means less unsprung mass, and are shod with grippier Michelin Road 5 tyres. Brakes are larger and lighter than the ones in the outgoing model. Anchorage is carried out by a new 320mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, as compared to 300mm and 230mm units in the older model.

Old Duke 125 frame (above) Vs New Duke 125 frame (below)

2024 KTM Duke 125: Updated engine

Engine construction of the new Duke 125 remains identical, however, thanks to the off-set rear mono-shock, KTM has incorporated a larger air box that lets the engine breathe easier. As a result, output has increased marginally by 0.5 horses and 0.5 Nm. The new KTM 125 pushes out 14.7 bhp and 11.5 Nm of peak torque.

2024 KTM Duke 125: Supermoto ABS, Cornering ABS

The addition of SuperMoto ABS (or simply switchable rear ABS) and cornering ABS allows the rider to slide around the corners more confidently.