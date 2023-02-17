2023 Yamaha R15M launched: What’s new

The biggest change made to the R15M is the addition of a new instrument cluster that looks quite modern than the previous LCD unit.

Yamaha updated all of its motorcycles in the line-up including the FZ-X, MT-15, FZ-S and R15. The motorcycles have received new features and cosmetic upgrades. Here are all the updates made to the R15M.

2023 Yamaha R15M: Price

The price for the new Yamaha R15 has been increased by Rs. 2,500 and it now costs Rs. 1,93,900, ex-showroom.

2023 Yamaha R15M: New TFT screen

The biggest change made to the R15M is the addition of a new instrument cluster that looks quite modern than the previous LCD unit. In addition to the new look, the new TFT screen supports day and night modes. It also gets Bluetooth connectivity with SMS and call alerts, which was also available with the previous LCD cluster. However, despite the additions, the bike still does not get turn-by-turn navigation which is quite crucial in today’s day and age and especially at this price point.

2023 Yamaha R15M: Design

The 2023 Yamaha R15M hasn’t received any major upgrades in terms of cosmetics and even the colour options remain the same. The R15M is available with a single colour scheme priced at Rs. 1.93 lakh but it gets LED turn indicators as standard. The motorcycle looks sharper than before as it used to get halogen turn indicators before.

2023 Yamaha R15M: Engine

The 2023 Yamaha R15M is now OB2 compliant like the rest of the line-up and gets no other changes made to the engine. The R15M is powered by a liquid-cooled 155cc fuel-injected engine with a Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system that produces 18.14 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit equipped with a quick shifter and slipper clutch.