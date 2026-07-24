Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at such an age that whatever he does turns history. After failing in his first two outings for the national team, the 15-year-old smashed his maiden half century for the senior Indian team and it came off just 17 balls.

This made the Bihar-born, youngest ever half centurion in the history of T20I cricket.

Maiden international fifty 👏



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes the youngest batter ever to score a T20I half-century 🫡



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/NKa0znQQ3H#TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/aUWiBE9FLz — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2026

Being hit in just 18 balls, this was also the sixth fastest half century by an Indian, missing out on equalling his opening partner Abhishek Sharma’s feat. Abhishek had hit a 18-ball half century against England at Wankhede in 2025.

India win it easy

Thanks to the half-century by the 15-year-old, India won the match easily, getting to the target of 126 with 40 balls to spare and seven wickets in hand to take 1-0 lead.

Tharoor reacts

Reacting to the win, Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor called the youngster a phenomenon and hoped there would be many more such knocks to look for in the future.

Vaibhav!! First half century for India — 18 balls! What a phenomenon!



Ok, that’s it for today, but I look forward to many more, and many bigger knocks!!@Vaibhavsooryava — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 23, 2026

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja, too, was chuffed at the record created by Sooryavanshi and joined the X frenzy.

18 balls 50* for sensational 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Zimbabwe, that's his maiden Int'l fifty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mn3nQXUOOp — Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) July 23, 2026

Earlier, in the day, BCCI had uploaded a video where Sooryavanshi had termed Harare as a lucky ground for him. With two more T20Is left to be played on the tour, one might expect fireworks off the bat of the Bihar lad.

Sooryavanshi’s IPL team was big on celebrating his achievement as the Rajasthan Royals tweeted the news in style as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – youngest to score an International fifty 👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Am4oiOh2yz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 23, 2026

Other fans were just in awe of what the 15-year-old is capable of doing.

LADIES & GENTLEMEN – MEET THE YOUNGEST EVER TO SCORE AN INTERNATIONAL FIFTY:



– Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. 🥶🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ib28WvxPhw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 23, 2026

Sooryavanshi, with the kind of hitting ability he carries, will be feared by the Zimbabwean players.