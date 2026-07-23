Passengers can access information on train arrivals, departures and coach positions through multiple channels, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, according to PTI.

The facilities include the RailOne mobile application and other passenger information systems.

The clarification came after JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar raised concerns over the absence of coach display and train indicator systems at several railway stations, including Bihar Sharif and Rajgir in Bihar’s Nalanda district under the Danapur Division of East Central Railway.

The MP sought to know when these stations would be equipped with coach display and train indicator systems. He said the lack of such facilities creates inconvenience for passengers, particularly senior citizens, women and patients, and can even result in people missing their trains.

Railways points to digital and station-based information systems

Responding in a written reply, Vaishnaw said passengers already have access to train-related information through a range of platforms.

“Information regarding train placement at platforms, coach positions of reserved trains, and trains arrival and departure timings is available through multiple channels, including mobile applications such as RailOne,” Vaishnaw said in a written reply, according to PTI.

Announcements and display systems also available

The Railway Minister said information is not limited to mobile applications and is also provided through station infrastructure.

“In addition to the Coach Guidance System (CGS)/Coach Indication Boards (CIBs), Train Indication Boards (TIBs) and standard signages provided at stations, these information are also disseminated locally through the Public Address System for the convenience of passengers.”

The reply came in response to questions on the availability of coach display and train indication systems at railway stations in the Danapur Division, where the MP highlighted the need for better passenger information facilities.