2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 Range revealed

Out of the three variants on offer globally – R, RS and Moto2 Edition, India will get the R and the RS only.

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the new and updated Street Triple 765 range with a bunch of new updates. The best news is that the new model will be launched in India as well. Additionally, one of the more popular motorcycles models from Triumph, the naked middleweight Street Triple gets updated design, styling, design, features and electronics. Out of the three variants on offer globally – R, RS and Moto2 Edition, India will get the R and the RS only

The Street Triple now adds ‘765’ to its name marks the 765 cc displacement of the triple-cylinder motorcycle with engine upgrades coming from the Moto2 race engine program, and it gets increased torque and claims better responsiveness across the board. The engine now churns 128 bhp, up 6 bhp than before at 12,000 rpm while peak torque output is 80 Nm, at 9,500 rpm. Triumph claims that the new Street Triple 765 has a stronger spread of torque across the mid-range. The powertrain is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and a new free-flowing exhaust along with a trademark soundtrack. Both the 2023 Street Triple R and RS get new 12mm wider handlebars and the RS variant gets revised geometry with a steeper rake and a raised back end.

For braking duties, the R gets Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc callipers at the front and a Brembo single piston sliding calliper at the rear. On the other hand, the Street Triple RS gets top-spec Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc front callipers with twin 310mm floating discs fitted as standard.

In terms of features, the new Street Triple 756 RS features a 5-inch full-colour TFT instrument console with the ‘My Triumph connectivity system’ pre-enabled that allows turn-by-turn navigation, phone control and music operation via the accessory-fit Bluetooth module. Additionally, there is a lap timer as well.

The new Street Triple R gets four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable that tune the motorcycle to suit the rider’s preferences. Similarly, the Street Triple RS has five riding modes, including an additional Track mode to the R’s four standard modes.

In terms of design, the 2023 Street Triple 765 gets sharper and more focused styling. The brand’s trademark bug-eyed LED headlight unit seems to be sharper than before. It gets a new 15-litre fuel tank with integrated side panels with an angular design along with a new colour-coded belly pan for the RS. The latter features a colour-coded seat cowl with an interchangeable pillion seat.

The Street Triple R is available in two body colours – Silver Ice with Storm Grey and Yellow graphics or Crystal White with Storm Grey and Lithium Flame graphics. The Street Triple RS, gets three options – Silver Ice with Baja Orange and Storm Grey graphics, Carnival Red with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics or Cosmic Yellow with Carbon Black and Aluminium Silver graphics.