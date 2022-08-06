scorecardresearch

2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs rivals: Price, specs comparison

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, and Jawa Forty Two. Here’s how this 350cc retro motorcycle will fare against its rivals!

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Updated:
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Rivals

Royal Enfield will launch the much-anticipated Hunter 350 in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. Ahead of its official price announcement, the images, specifications, and other details about the motorcycle are already out on the internet. It will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, and Jawa Forty Two. Here’s how the new Hunter 350 will fare against its rivals!

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India Launch

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Engine Specs

SpecificationHunter 350RoninCB350RSForty Two
Engine349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
Power20.2 bhp20.1 bhp20.7 bhp27 bhp
Torque27 Nm19.93 Nm30 Nm27 Nm
Gearbox5-speed5-speed5-speed6-speed

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled motor that develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. TVS Ronin gets a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It churns out 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. Honda’s CB350RS features a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm.

TVS Ronin First Ride Review

The most powerful among all of them is the Jawa Forty Two. It gets a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 27 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. All these motorcycles get fuel-injection technology as well. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on all, save for the Jawa Forty Two which gets a 6-speed unit.

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Dimensions

Specification Hunter 350RoninCB350RSForty Two
Length N.A.2040 mm2171 mm N.A.
Width N.A. 805 mm804 mm N.A.
Height N.A. 1170 mm1097 mm N.A.
Wheelbase1370 mm1357 mm1441 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight181 kg160 kg179 kg171 kg
Seat Height800 mm795 mm800 mm765 mm
Ground Clearance150.5 mm181 mm168 mm165 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity13 litres14 litres15 litres14 litres

Jawa Forty Two

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Cycle Parts

The new Hunter 350, CB350RS and Forty Two get telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. However, the TVS Ronin features USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, all four of them get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, while the Hunter 350 and Ronin rides on 17-inch tyres, the CB350RS & Forty Two get a 17-inch unit at the rear and a 19/18-inch unit at the front respectively.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Look:

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Price 

Make & ModelHunter 350RoninCB350RSForty Two
Starting Price (ex-showroom)Rs 1.49 lakh (expected)Rs 1.49 lakhRs 2.03 lakhRs 1.94 lakh

The prices of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be announced tomorrow. It is expected to be priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable RE on sale in the country. TVS Ronin is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, the Honda CB350RS retails from Rs 2.03 lakh while the Jawa Forty Two 2.1 costs Rs 1.94 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which retro motorcycle will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below!

royal enfield hunter 350

