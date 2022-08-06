2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs rivals: Price, specs comparison

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, and Jawa Forty Two. Here’s how this 350cc retro motorcycle will fare against its rivals!

Royal Enfield will launch the much-anticipated Hunter 350 in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. Ahead of its official price announcement, the images, specifications, and other details about the motorcycle are already out on the internet. It will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda CB350RS, and Jawa Forty Two. Here’s how the new Hunter 350 will fare against its rivals!

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Engine Specs

Specification Hunter 350 Ronin CB350RS Forty Two Engine 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled 225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled Power 20.2 bhp 20.1 bhp 20.7 bhp 27 bhp Torque 27 Nm 19.93 Nm 30 Nm 27 Nm Gearbox 5-speed 5-speed 5-speed 6-speed

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled motor that develops 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. TVS Ronin gets a 225.9cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It churns out 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm. Honda’s CB350RS features a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki gets over 1 lakh bookings for Grand Vitara, Brezza: Explained

The most powerful among all of them is the Jawa Forty Two. It gets a 293cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pumps out 27 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. All these motorcycles get fuel-injection technology as well. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox on all, save for the Jawa Forty Two which gets a 6-speed unit.

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Dimensions

Specification Hunter 350 Ronin CB350RS Forty Two Length N.A. 2040 mm 2171 mm N.A. Width N.A. 805 mm 804 mm N.A. Height N.A. 1170 mm 1097 mm N.A. Wheelbase 1370 mm 1357 mm 1441 mm 1369 mm Kerb Weight 181 kg 160 kg 179 kg 171 kg Seat Height 800 mm 795 mm 800 mm 765 mm Ground Clearance 150.5 mm 181 mm 168 mm 165 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres 14 litres 15 litres 14 litres

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Cycle Parts

The new Hunter 350, CB350RS and Forty Two get telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. However, the TVS Ronin features USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, all four of them get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Also, while the Hunter 350 and Ronin rides on 17-inch tyres, the CB350RS & Forty Two get a 17-inch unit at the rear and a 19/18-inch unit at the front respectively.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Look:

Hunter 350 vs Ronin vs CB350RS vs Forty Two: Price

Make & Model Hunter 350 Ronin CB350RS Forty Two Starting Price (ex-showroom) Rs 1.49 lakh (expected) Rs 1.49 lakh Rs 2.03 lakh Rs 1.94 lakh

The prices of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be announced tomorrow. It is expected to be priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom, making it one of the most affordable RE on sale in the country. TVS Ronin is priced from Rs 1.49 lakh, the Honda CB350RS retails from Rs 2.03 lakh while the Jawa Forty Two 2.1 costs Rs 1.94 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which retro motorcycle will be your pick? Tell us in the comments below!

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.