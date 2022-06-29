2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Price, specs comparison

Kawasaki India recently introduced the updated Versys 650 in the country. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. This middle-weight sports tourer gets a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and some electronic aids. Here’s how the new Kawasaki Versys 650 fares against its arch-rivals, namely the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.
Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Engine Specs
|Specification
|Versys 650
|Tiger Sport 660
|V-Strom 650 XT
|Engine
|649cc parallel-twin
|660cc, inline-3 cylinder
|645cc V-Twin
|Power
|65 bhp
|80 bhp
|70 bhp
|Torque
|61 Nm
|64 Nm
|62 Nm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 gets a 660cc inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 bhp & 64 Nm while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT features a 645cc V-Twin motor that’s good for 70 bhp & 62 Nm. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Versys 650
|Tiger Sport 660
|V-Strom 650 XT
|Length
|2165 mm
|2071 mm
|2275 mm
|Width
|840 mm
|834 mm
|910 mm
|Height
|1400 mm
|1398 mm
|1405 mm
|Wheelbase
|1415 mm
|1418 mm
|1560 mm
|Seat Height
|840 mm
|835 mm
|835 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|179 mm
|165 mm
|Kerb Weight
|219 kg
|206 kg
|216 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21 litres
|17.2 litres
|20 litres
Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Cycle Parts
For suspension duties, while the Versys 650 and the Tiger Sport 660 get USD forks at the front, the V-Strom 650 XT features conventional telescopic forks. At the rear, all of these motorcycles get a mono-shock absorber. Moreover, the braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and all three of them get a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.
Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Price in India
|Make & Model
|Versys 650
|Tiger Sport 660
|V-Strom 650 XT
|Starting Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 7.36 lakh
|Rs 8.95 lakh
|Rs 8.85 lakh
The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The price of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starts at Rs 8.95 lakh while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT retails from Rs 8.85 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which middle-weight sports touring motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!
