2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Price, specs comparison

Kawasaki recently launched the updated Versys 650 in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT

Kawasaki India recently introduced the updated Versys 650 in the country. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. This middle-weight sports tourer gets a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and some electronic aids. Here’s how the new Kawasaki Versys 650 fares against its arch-rivals, namely the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. 

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Engine Specs

SpecificationVersys 650Tiger Sport 660V-Strom 650 XT
Engine649cc parallel-twin660cc, inline-3 cylinder645cc V-Twin
Power65 bhp80 bhp70 bhp
Torque61 Nm64 Nm62 Nm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 gets a 660cc inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 bhp & 64 Nm while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT features a 645cc V-Twin motor that’s good for 70 bhp & 62 Nm. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Dimensions

DimensionsVersys 650Tiger Sport 660V-Strom 650 XT
Length2165 mm2071 mm2275 mm
Width840 mm834 mm910 mm
Height1400 mm1398 mm1405 mm
Wheelbase1415 mm1418 mm1560 mm
Seat Height840 mm835 mm835 mm
Ground Clearance170 mm179 mm165 mm
Kerb Weight219 kg206 kg216 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity21 litres17.2 litres20 litres

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Cycle Parts

For suspension duties, while the Versys 650 and the Tiger Sport 660 get USD forks at the front, the V-Strom 650 XT features conventional telescopic forks. At the rear, all of these motorcycles get a mono-shock absorber. Moreover, the braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and all three of them get a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Price in India

Make & ModelVersys 650Tiger Sport 660V-Strom 650 XT
Starting Price (ex-showroom)Rs 7.36 lakhRs 8.95 lakhRs 8.85 lakh

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The price of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starts at Rs 8.95 lakh while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT retails from Rs 8.85 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which middle-weight sports touring motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

