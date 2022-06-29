2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT: Price, specs comparison

Kawasaki recently launched the updated Versys 650 in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Kawasaki India recently introduced the updated Versys 650 in the country. The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. This middle-weight sports tourer gets a host of cosmetic updates, new features, and some electronic aids. Here’s how the new Kawasaki Versys 650 fares against its arch-rivals, namely the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT.

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Engine Specs

Specification Versys 650 Tiger Sport 660 V-Strom 650 XT Engine 649cc parallel-twin 660cc, inline-3 cylinder 645cc V-Twin Power 65 bhp 80 bhp 70 bhp Torque 61 Nm 64 Nm 62 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 65 bhp and 61 Nm of peak torque. Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 gets a 660cc inline-3 cylinder engine that develops 80 bhp & 64 Nm while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT features a 645cc V-Twin motor that’s good for 70 bhp & 62 Nm. All of them are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Dimensions

Dimensions Versys 650 Tiger Sport 660 V-Strom 650 XT Length 2165 mm 2071 mm 2275 mm Width 840 mm 834 mm 910 mm Height 1400 mm 1398 mm 1405 mm Wheelbase 1415 mm 1418 mm 1560 mm Seat Height 840 mm 835 mm 835 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm 179 mm 165 mm Kerb Weight 219 kg 206 kg 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 21 litres 17.2 litres 20 litres

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Cycle Parts

For suspension duties, while the Versys 650 and the Tiger Sport 660 get USD forks at the front, the V-Strom 650 XT features conventional telescopic forks. At the rear, all of these motorcycles get a mono-shock absorber. Moreover, the braking duties are performed by dual disc brakes at the front and all three of them get a single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Versys 650 vs Tiger Sport 660 vs V-Strom 650 XT: Price in India

Make & Model Versys 650 Tiger Sport 660 V-Strom 650 XT Starting Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.36 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 8.85 lakh

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh, ex-showroom. The price of the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 starts at Rs 8.95 lakh while the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT retails from Rs 8.85 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. Which middle-weight sports touring motorcycle will be your pick? Do let us know in the comments section below!

