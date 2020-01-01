2020 Honda Activa 6G India launch date out: What to expect from TVS Jupiter challenger!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced the launch date for its next big launch - Activa 6G in the country. The company has started sending media invites for an event that is scheduled for 15th January. While the invite doesn't clearly mention that the product to be launched will be the Activa 6G, it states 'What's 2020 without a 6?' Now talking of the product, the new-generation Honda Activa 6G is expected to get multiple new features. Apart from this, the scooter will also get a BS6 compliant engine and keeping the stricter emission norms in mind, it will most likely employ a fuel injection system as well. The new Honda Activa 6G will get the same 110cc engine from the existing model and with BS6 compliance, you can expect to see a change in power and torque outputs.

Like the Activa 125 BS6, the company might equip the Activa 6G with features like silent start and engine start-stop with the latter aimed at offering an enhanced fuel economy. Also, keeping better comfort in mind, the upcoming Honda Activa 6G might come with telescopic forks up front compared to bottom link suspension on the present-day model. Braking will be taken care of with the help of drum brakes at both ends with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for enhanced safety.

In terms of features, the scooter will get all-LED headlamp with LED DRLs, revised digital-analog instrumentation and more. Prices for the existing Honda Activa 5G start at Rs 55,934 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new sixth-generation model is expected to demand at least Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 more compared to the former, keeping in mind the new features and an environment-friendlier engine on offer.

