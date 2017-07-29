North Korea launches ICBM: Pentagon

Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis on Friday told media that it has detected an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea at about 10:45 a.m. eastern time. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis on Friday told media that it has detected an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch by North Korea at about 10:45 a.m. eastern time. The launch was first reported by the Japanese government which said that the missile flew for about 45 minutes and appeared to have fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Xinhua news agency reported. According to Japan government spokesman Yoshihide Suga, no damage has reported to any vessel or aircraft.

He also said that the missile launch was in violation of the United Nations’ related resolutions and Japan protests the move on strongest terms. The Japanese government convened a National Security Council meeting from 1:00 a.m. local time early on Saturday on the missile launch. The South Korean media also reported the missile launch and immediately reported the move to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who convened an emergency security meeting early Saturday.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea fired the missile into its east waters. Yonhap news agency cited JCS as saying that the missile was launched into the East Sea from North Korea’s Jagang province.