Two high-speed trains collided in Spain on Wednesday, with several people reported injured and rail services suspended between Madrid and the southern Andalusia region.

“Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between two trains,” rail infrastructure manager Adif posted on X. The accident occurred around 9 am local time (1.30 pm IST) between Los Yébenes and Urda in Toledo province, according to Spanish newspaper El País.

The newspaper reported that the collision involved an AVE train travelling from Madrid to Seville and an Iryo service. Witnesses described several injuries and said emergency medical teams had reached the scene.

Two carriages reportedly derailed and fell down an embankment, El País reported.

Urda mayor Manuel Galáns told Spanish public broadcaster TVE that passengers had been injured and that civil protection authorities had asked the town hall to prepare a sports pavilion to assist them, the Associated Press reported.

The number of injured passengers and the circumstances surrounding the collision were not immediately clear.

(This is a developing story)