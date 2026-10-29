The government on Thursday clarified that the reserve price for the strategic sale of IDBI Bank was neither lowered nor raised between the initial bidding round and the subsequent best-offer round, while asserting that the revised process increased the discovered bid price by Rs 3,917 crore.

The clarification also revealed that the potential liability from disputed tax demands covered under an indemnity was only Rs 627 crore, with reimbursement contingent on the additional tax actually being paid.

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The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the first round of bidding, conducted in FY26, was governed by indicative guidelines that allowed flexibility in complex strategic transactions. The initial bids were not approved, following which the first round was treated as having no further operative effect and the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) determined the procedure for the second, or best-offer, round.

“There is no procedure prescribed to handle this situation internally within DIPAM and special powers have been delegated to the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment (CGD) by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) for this purpose,” the department said.

The CCEA, in August 2017, had empowered the CGD to take policy decisions on procedural issues and consider deviations where necessary to ensure effective implementation of approved strategic disinvestment transactions.

DIPAM said there was no predetermined benchmark for bidding. Bidders independently value the bank and submit confidential offers, while independent agencies undertake a contemporaneous valuation to assess the reasonableness of the bids. The discovered price can be either higher or lower than the comparative valuation.

The valuation methodology was reviewed by the CGD in April 2026, ahead of the best-offer round. Advisers began revising their assessments in May after the bank’s financial accounts for the year ended March 31, 2026, became publicly available in late April.

“The process remained double blind because the bidder did not know the valuation and the valuators did not see the bids,” DIPAM said, adding that only the CGD could compare the two to assess the reasonableness of the offers.

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Two independent advisers used distinct valuation methodologies. The business valuation employed the market-multiple method, using listed public sector banks as comparable companies because suitable comparable transactions were unavailable. The asset valuation used established methodologies and incorporated additional value for disputed tax demands, following a common request from qualified bidders.

DIPAM said the potential tax liability was a low-probability event and would be revenue-neutral for the government, since reimbursement would apply only if the additional tax demand was actually paid. The Rs 627-crore potential liability was outweighed by the Rs 3,917-crore increase in the discovered bid price, enhancing value for both the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

The government also said the Centre and LIC would retain residual shareholdings to benefit from potential appreciation in the bank’s value following strategic restructuring.