California-headquartered file-hosting service Dropbox unveiled plans on Wednesday (US time) to cut about 9% of its global workforce. According to the company’s latest regulatory (Form 8-K) filing, the October 28 decision aligns with the “company’s investments and team structure with its top product and growth priorities and support its long-term strategy.”

In the same filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the cloud storage company also announced that its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Ali Dasdan, will leave the firm early next month. Alongside its huge announcements, Dropbox even laid out a formal structure of costs associated with workforce depatures, including Dasdan’s.

The outgoing CTO’s departure revelation comes months after former chief executive and co-founder Andrew Houston stepped down in May. He held the CEO post for 19 years before recently becoming an executive chairman. Company insider Ashraf Alkarmi was promoted to take over the post thereafter.

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New CEO Ashraf Alkarmi called the decision “difficult” and “hard” in an email to employees, which the company has since posted publicly. He further noted that the layoffs would impact roughly 200 roles across Dropbox Inc’s Engineering, Design, Product and G&A team, as the company reconsider where it spends its money despite being profitable.

Dropbox’s latest October 28, 2026, filing with the US SEC sheds light on costs associated with job cuts. (Image: Dropbox website)

Dropbox’s layoff news has notably surfaced amid an ongoing stream of job cuts worldwide. Amazon also ramped up its employee elimination rounds on Wednesday, cutting about 250 jobs in its devices and services units following weeks of product rollouts. Just this month, the tech giant slashed about 1,000 jobs in its core retail division. Companies such as eBay, Electronic Arts, Qualcomm and Netflix also reported job cuts in October.

Why is the Dropbox overhaul happening?

In his memo, CEO Alkarmi stated, “Our business is profitable, and we’ve built real momentum this year. Our two-year strategy sets a clear direction for growth: solving more of our customers’ critical workflows; reaching more of our chosen customers, including larger companies; and bringing our technology to new markets.”

“Delivering on that strategy requires concentrating our resources on the priorities that will have the greatest potential for customer impact and growth.”

And so, the company is now focused on reworking where it invests its money, how it’s organised, and what work can be simplified, scaled back or entirely stopped. These actions inevitably point towards the reduction of the team’s size, the memo added.

Dropbox’s SEC filing reveals costs associated with global workforce cuts. (Image: Dropbox website)

Dropbox reveals costs associated with job cuts

The company estimates that the 9% workforce cuts will lead to total cash expenditures of approximately $27 million to $33 million. These figures primarily consist of severance payments, employee benefits, and related costs, according to Dropbox’s SEC filing.

“Severance payments will include the pro rata amount of the fiscal year 2026 annual employee bonus,” the official document stated. “The Company has accrued compensation expense through September 30, 2026 for a portion of the annual bonus amounts and expects to recognize $20 million to $25 million of incremental expense related to the aforementioned severance, benefits and related costs.”

The company further highlighted that it expects to recognise most of these costs in the fourth quarter, and the remaining in 2027.

Especially committing itself to helping affected employees, the company CEO’s memo affirmed that outgoing Dropboxers are eligible for a severance package, equity and transition support. This will include 16 weeks of pay beginning Wednesday, plus an additional week for each completed year at the company.

Meanwhile, international packages will align with local practices and requirements.

“For employees on the Corporate Bonus plan, a prorated lump-sum payment based on their 2026 bonus target,” the CEO added in the email now publicly available.

Dropbox’s SEC filing outlines CTO exit package. (Image: Dropbox website)

Without sharing details, Alkarmi’s memo also mentioned the company providing “immigration support” for impacted visa holders.

US employees, on the other hand, will have access to six months of COBRA subsidy (healthcare), if elected and eligible. Meanwhile, access to ‘Modern Health’ will continue through the end of the separation month to support workers’ mental well-being.

Additional support entails eligibility to keep one Dropbox laptop, one mobile device if assigned, and all existing desktop peripherals. Job placement services and career coaching will also be available free of cost.

How will outgoing Dropbox CTO be compensated?

In light of his departure from the company, Ali Dasdan will be entitled to severance benefits “under his previously disclosed change in control and severance agreement,” Dropbox said Wednesday.

On top of that, the separation agreement entered into between the company and the soon-to-be-relieved CTO will present Dasdan with a pro rata bonus equal to $515,000 and a lump sum cash payment equal to approximately $1.3 million, in addition to certain extra benefits in line with those received by other layoff-affected employees.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had 2,113 full-time employees.

Earlier this month, the company announced in a press release that it will report financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2026, after market close on November 5. Dropbox will hold a conference call that day to discuss the results with the investment community.