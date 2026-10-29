Passengers travelling through Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station could soon have more options for shopping and refreshments during their journeys. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids to lease over 2,000 square metres of commercial space at the station. This will open opportunities for retail stores, food outlets and other businesses.

In posts shared on its official X account, NCRTC stated that the proposed commercial area is situated on the station’s concourse level, where passengers move through the station. The location is likely to offer businesses with direct access to commuters while making everyday shopping and food services more convenient for passengers.

What facilities could come up at New Ashok Nagar Station?

As per NCRTC, the available commercial area has a large floor layout that can accommodate different types of businesses. These may include retail stores, food and beverage outlets, lifestyle brands and other commercial establishments.

In its official X post, NCRTC stated that the space offers “high visibility and direct access to commuters.” The corporation also underlined the flexibility of the area, saying its layout could support “a wide range of commercial formats.”

However, the proposed facilities will depend on the result of the bidding and leasing process; NCRTC has not announced the names of retailers or an opening date for the outlets.

How is New Ashok Nagar station connected to Delhi Metro?

New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station serves as an interchange with Delhi Metro’s New Ashok Nagar station, offering connectivity between the regional rapid transit network and the city’s metro system.

This interchange allows passengers travelling between Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region to access different transport services.

NCRTC also highlighted the station’s proximity to residential and commercial areas like Mayur Vihar, Noida along with educational institutions.

As per the corporation, these surrounding areas provide access to a broad customer base, making the station suitable for different retail and service businesses.

What other facilities are available for passengers?

Apart from the proposed retail development, New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat station already has several facilities that are aimed at supporting commuters’ access.

The station comprises parking space for approximately 73 cars and 284 two-wheelers. Electric vehicle charging facilities are also available. The station is equipped with accessibility features for persons with disabilities, whereas e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws provide last-mile transport options.

These facilities allow passengers to reach the station using different modes of transport.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor registers growing ridership

The proposed commercial development comes as passenger use of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor continues to surge. The corridor has also recorded more than 4.5 crore passenger journeys since it started its operations. It has recently registered its highest daily ridership of more than 1.68 lakh passenger journeys.

NCRTC plans commercial development at other stations

New Ashok Nagar is not the only Namo Bharat Station where commercial space is provided. As per news agency PTI, NCRTC has already provided space for leasing at Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad, Begumpul and stations between Partapur and Modipuram.

The corporation is pursuing these initiatives to develop additional passenger facilities while generating revenue beyond ticket sales.

The commercial leasing programme forms part of NCRTC’s broader property development strategy, which intends to combine transport services, passenger amenities and business activity at stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor.