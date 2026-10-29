FE Leadership Awards Jury members share their perspectives on outstanding leadership, the award winners and what defines business excellence
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group
On the Jury Process
The jury looked beyond balance sheets and valuations, prioritising corporate governance, innovation, appetite for growth, competitiveness and resilience. We sought companies capable of balancing ambition with discipline, speed with sound judgment, and opportunity with responsibility
On Company of the Year: Sun Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharma stood out for combining disciplined growth, strong cash flows and a robust balance sheet with global ambition. Its proposed $11.75-billion Organon acquisition exemplifies the boldness, strategic vision and execution capabilities that distinguish it
Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia
On Leadership
Leading SBI and Salesforce taught me that true leadership lies not in position, but in making difficult choices and inspiring trust. Success is measured not merely by our achievements, but by what we enable others to accomplish
On CEO Of the Year: Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group
Aneesh has transformed an institution with clarity, discipline and purpose, demonstrating that true leadership means inspiring people, making difficult decisions and embracing reinvention with conviction
On Young Turks: Parth Jindal, MD, JSW Cement & JSW Paints
He embodies a new generation’s courage, building beyond inherited legacy through business and sport, inspiring dreams and showing it is never too early to dream big
Amit Chandra, Chairman, Bain Capita
On CFO of the Year: Ashok Sonthalia, TItan
Good CFOs report numbers accurately; great CFOs shape the future. Mr Sonthalia helped Titan pursue ambitious growth while maintaining capital discipline, financial rigour and value creation.
Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
On Sustainability Leader: Hindustan Unilever
HUL has demonstrated how sustainability can be embedded in business strategy through nature conservation, water stewardship and responsible plastics management, while creating value and supporting livelihoods
Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India
On Standout Unicorns: FSN E-Commerce
Falguni Nair’s remarkable journey reflects resilience, discipline and ambition, transforming Nykaa into a thriving, multi-engine beauty business despite challenging market conditions
ABB India exemplifies how global technology, manufacturing expertise and localisation can transform India’s industrial landscape, create skilled jobs and drive economic growth
On MSME of the Year: Bella Casa
Bella Casa exemplifies India’s MSME strength, combining design-led manufacturing, disciplined investment and financial prudence to deliver impressive growth under Sourav Gupta’s leadership.
Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments
On Emerging Entrepreneurs: Vivek Raghavan & Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founders, Sarvam AI
Sarvam’s founders are bridging cutting-edge AI research and population-scale applications through indigenous foundational models and innovations, demonstrating India’s potential in artificial intelligence
On Standout Entrepreneurs: Pawan Chandana and Naga Daka, Co-founders, Skyroot
Skyroot’s founders, two former ISRO scientists, exemplify India’s space entrepreneurship revolution, pioneering affordable space access through advanced technology and innovative launch systems