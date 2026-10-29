FE Leadership Awards Jury members share their perspectives on outstanding leadership, the award winners and what defines business excellence

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group

On the Jury Process

The jury looked beyond balance sheets and valuations, prioritising corporate governance, innovation, appetite for growth, competitiveness and resilience. We sought companies capable of balancing ambition with discipline, speed with sound judgment, and opportunity with responsibility

On Company of the Year: Sun Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharma stood out for combining disciplined growth, strong cash flows and a robust balance sheet with global ambition. Its proposed $11.75-billion Organon acquisition exemplifies the boldness, strategic vision and execution capabilities that distinguish it

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia

On Leadership

Leading SBI and Salesforce taught me that true leadership lies not in position, but in making difficult choices and inspiring trust. Success is measured not merely by our achievements, but by what we enable others to accomplish

On CEO Of the Year: Anish Shah, Group CEO & MD, Mahindra Group

Aneesh has transformed an institution with clarity, discipline and purpose, demonstrating that true leadership means inspiring people, making difficult decisions and embracing reinvention with conviction

On Young Turks: Parth Jindal, MD, JSW Cement & JSW Paints

He embodies a new generation’s courage, building beyond inherited legacy through business and sport, inspiring dreams and showing it is never too early to dream big

Amit Chandra, Chairman, Bain Capita

On CFO of the Year: Ashok Sonthalia, TItan

Good CFOs report numbers accurately; great CFOs shape the future. Mr Sonthalia helped Titan pursue ambitious growth while maintaining capital discipline, financial rigour and value creation.

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

On Sustainability Leader: Hindustan Unilever

HUL has demonstrated how sustainability can be embedded in business strategy through nature conservation, water stewardship and responsible plastics management, while creating value and supporting livelihoods

Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India

On Standout Unicorns: FSN E-Commerce

Falguni Nair’s remarkable journey reflects resilience, discipline and ambition, transforming Nykaa into a thriving, multi-engine beauty business despite challenging market conditions

On MNC of the Year: ABB Ltd

ABB India exemplifies how global technology, manufacturing expertise and localisation can transform India’s industrial landscape, create skilled jobs and drive economic growth

On MSME of the Year: Bella Casa

Bella Casa exemplifies India’s MSME strength, combining design-led manufacturing, disciplined investment and financial prudence to deliver impressive growth under Sourav Gupta’s leadership.

Sanjay Nayar, Founder, Sorin Investments

On Emerging Entrepreneurs: Vivek Raghavan & Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founders, Sarvam AI

Sarvam’s founders are bridging cutting-edge AI research and population-scale applications through indigenous foundational models and innovations, demonstrating India’s potential in artificial intelligence

On Standout Entrepreneurs: Pawan Chandana and Naga Daka, Co-founders, Skyroot

Skyroot’s founders, two former ISRO scientists, exemplify India’s space entrepreneurship revolution, pioneering affordable space access through advanced technology and innovative launch systems