The US military has spent at least $47.1 billion on the war with Iran as of mid-October, according to the latest Pentagon estimate. The figure is more than 25% higher than the $37.5 billion estimate provided by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in July.

The Pentagon‘s latest estimate covers the operational costs of the war, including the replacement of expended munitions, lost military equipment and support for US service members.

Cost of replacing munitions accounts for bulk of spending

The US military has estimated that replacing munitions used in the war would cost around $29 billion, according to the Pentagon data obtained by Reuters.

More than $6 billion would be required to replace lost military equipment and platforms, including aircraft and drones. The military has also reported around $11.9 billion in additional costs, including support for American service members. However, the estimate does not clearly account for the cost of repairing damage to US military bases in the Middle East. Several bases have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones during the conflict.

The Congressional Budget Office said last month that the war could cost $2 billion to $3 billion per month for as long as it continues. The estimate includes the cost of replacing interceptor missiles used to defend against Iranian attacks.

US faces pressure over military stockpiles

The Pentagon’s inspector general said last month that the US was facing “strategic inventory shortfalls” due to the large number of munitions used during the war. The Defence Department is working to speed up production to address the shortfalls.

However, the Trump administration has maintained that the military is not facing ammunition shortages. Trump said in early September, “we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use.”

The administration had earlier asked Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars in additional military funding, partly to cover the costs of the Iran war. The request has yet to be approved, while Democrats have pressed Hegseth to provide a more detailed account of the spending.

Trump leaves door open to renewed strikes

Trump launched the war jointly with Israel in February, predicting that the conflict would be brief. However, the war is now entering its ninth month, with its future remaining uncertain.

Trump has suggested that the US could resume military operations after the November 3 midterm elections if Iran does not agree to a deal. “We may do another little Epic Fury, or they’ll agree,” he told supporters at a rally in Florida last week.

The US initially relied on expensive precision missiles to weaken Iran’s defences, with plans to use cheaper weapons, including Joint Direct Attack Munitions, later in the conflict.

However, an April ceasefire gave Iran time to recover underground storage facilities and restore some of its air defences, missiles and drones that had previously been inaccessible.

Trump has since imposed a naval blockade on Iran to restrict its oil export revenue. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the Pentagon has been preparing for a possible resumption of heavy fighting if ordered to do so.

War’s political and economic impact

The rising cost of the war comes as Republicans face political pressure ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Higher global energy costs linked to the conflict have weighed on support for Republican candidates and hurt Trump’s approval ratings. Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in both chambers of Congress.