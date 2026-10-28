Israel’s election results continued to shift on Wednesday as more votes were counted, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party leading the race but neither major political bloc securing enough seats to form a government.
The early exit polls had given the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot an advantage. However, later projections put Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc ahead, although still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament.
Netanyahu has claimed that the right-wing camp has won a clear majority. The vote count, however, has yet to support that claim.
Arab-led parties are also expected to win a significant number of seats, with projections putting their combined tally at 18 to 19. However, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have ruled out forming a government in partnership with Arab-led parties.
Israel election results: Likud leads as vote counting continues
As of 7:45 am Israel time, results had been reported from 6,660 of the country’s 13,389 polling stations, or 49.7% of the total, according to Ynetnews.
The projections gave Likud 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar! party, which was projected to win 21 seats. Netanyahu’s bloc was expected to secure 56 seats, compared with 49 for Eisenkot’s camp. Arab-led parties were projected to win 15 seats at that stage.
At 8 am Israel time, i24NEWS reported a similar picture, with Likud projected to win 27 seats and Yashar! 21. The projections also gave the Joint List 12 seats, the Democrats nine, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) nine and Shas seven.
A separate live tracker showed that results had been reported from 56.7% of polling sections. Likud had received 20.7% of the vote, while Yashar! had secured 16.7%.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir appeared to be among the biggest losers in Tuesday’s election.
His Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, party had been expected to improve on the six seats it won in the 2022 election. Instead, the exit polls suggested it could remain at six seats.
At a watch party in central Israel, supporters fell silent as the results appeared on television, with most broadcasters projecting little or no improvement for the party.
Earlier in the evening, Ben-Gvir had tried to rally his supporters by pointing to his achievements over the previous four years.
These included passing a law approving the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of murdering Israelis and tightening conditions for Palestinian prisoners.
Ben-Gvir also criticised members of Netanyahu’s coalition who had suggested forming a unity government with Eisenkot. His supporters responded with loud boos.
“This is precisely the scenario we warned against – it is a terrible mistake,” he said.
The results suggest that Ben-Gvir may struggle to increase his influence in the next parliament, despite his hardline policies.
Voter turnout reached more than 77%, the highest level in over two decades, according to Israel’s Central Elections Committee. The figure was around seven percentage points higher than in the 2022 election.
The strong turnout underlined the importance of an election widely described as one of the most consequential in Israel’s history.
The increase in participation was also visible among military personnel. Turnout among Israeli soldiers reached 79.9%, up 6.2 percentage points from the 2022 election, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
The military said 809 polling stations had been set up at bases and in combat zones across the country.
Under Israeli election law, voters are generally assigned to specific polling stations and must vote there. However, exceptions allow some people, including military personnel, to cast ballots at special polling stations where they are not registered.
Ballot boxes from these special polling stations are taken directly to the Knesset, where they undergo checks before counting begins.
Israel’s Central Elections Committee expects to publish the final results at noon Israel time on Thursday, October 29, according to JTA.
Until then, the seat totals are expected to change as officials count the remaining ballots, including votes cast by soldiers, diplomatic staff and other groups.
The final results will determine how many seats each party wins and whether Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc or Eisenkot’s opposition camp can gather enough support to form the next government.
Arab-led parties are projected to win between 18 and 19 seats combined, which would represent an unprecedented result, according to Axios.
Their numbers could prove important in the negotiations to form a government, particularly if neither major bloc reaches the 61-seat mark.
However, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have ruled out partnering with Arab-led parties. This could make it harder for either camp to secure the support needed to form a stable government.
If the political deadlock continues, Netanyahu is likely to remain caretaker prime minister while parties try to find a way forward.
The first exit polls were released at around 10 pm Israel time on Tuesday, corresponding to 1:30 am IST on Wednesday.
Channel 12 projected 50 seats for Netanyahu’s bloc and 52 for Eisenkot’s camp.
Kan 11 and Channel 13 both projected 25 seats for Likud, while Channel 12 gave the party 24. Channel 14, however, projected 60 seats for the right-wing bloc, with Likud winning 30.
These figures were estimates based on voters’ responses after casting their ballots. They were not official election results and were subject to change as counting continued.
Palestinian citizens make up around 21% of Israel’s population. The two main Arab-majority political groups, Ra’am and the Joint List, depend largely on their votes.
Ra’am, also known as the United Arab List, is led by Mansour Abbas. The party has been more willing to negotiate with other political groups to secure funding and better services for Arab communities.
In 2021, Ra’am became the first Arab-led party to join an Israeli governing coalition.
The Joint List is an alliance of three parties: Hadash, a left-wing party with both Jewish and Arab members; Ta’al, led by Ahmad Tibi, which campaigns for the rights of Palestinian citizens of Israel; and Balad, which supports a state offering equal rights to all its citizens.
The Joint List has said it could act as a “safety net” for an anti-Netanyahu government. This would mean agreeing not to vote against the government in a confidence vote, even if the alliance did not formally join it.
In September, Israel’s Central Elections Committee barred both Ra’am and the Joint List from contesting the election. However, the Supreme Court unanimously overturned the bans on October 2.
The exit polls released after voting ended on Tuesday night initially gave Eisenkot’s opposition camp an advantage. However, updated projections later showed Netanyahu’s bloc narrowing the gap.
At 5:47 am IST, Channel 12 revised its exit poll, adding three seats to Likud’s projected tally and taking it to 27. The update put Netanyahu’s bloc at 52 seats, compared with 49 for Eisenkot’s camp.
Kan 11’s updated poll showed the two blocs tied at 51 seats each. Channel 13’s revised projection gave Likud 27 seats and Yashar! 22.
According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), Channel 12 released its updated projection at 2:17 am Israel time. The updated Kan 11 and Channel 13 polls both showed the two camps tied at 51 seats.
Netanyahu has already claimed that the right-wing bloc has a clear majority. However, when he made the claim, the Central Elections Committee had published results from only a little over 40% of ballots, according to i24NEWS.
The early figures have since changed, with Likud gaining ground as the count progressed.
At 8:05 am IST, with 41.09% of votes counted, Likud was projected to win 28 seats and Yashar! 21. Neither political bloc was on course to secure the 61 seats required to form a government, according to Ynetnews.
The changing projections have left the final outcome uncertain, with both camps facing the challenge of finding enough support from smaller parties.