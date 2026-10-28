Israel’s election results continued to shift on Wednesday as more votes were counted, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party leading the race but neither major political bloc securing enough seats to form a government.

The early exit polls had given the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot an advantage. However, later projections put Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc ahead, although still short of the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

Netanyahu has claimed that the right-wing camp has won a clear majority. The vote count, however, has yet to support that claim.

Arab-led parties are also expected to win a significant number of seats, with projections putting their combined tally at 18 to 19. However, both Netanyahu and Eisenkot have ruled out forming a government in partnership with Arab-led parties.

Israel election results: Likud leads as vote counting continues

As of 7:45 am Israel time, results had been reported from 6,660 of the country’s 13,389 polling stations, or 49.7% of the total, according to Ynetnews.

The projections gave Likud 27 seats, ahead of Eisenkot’s Yashar! party, which was projected to win 21 seats. Netanyahu’s bloc was expected to secure 56 seats, compared with 49 for Eisenkot’s camp. Arab-led parties were projected to win 15 seats at that stage.

At 8 am Israel time, i24NEWS reported a similar picture, with Likud projected to win 27 seats and Yashar! 21. The projections also gave the Joint List 12 seats, the Democrats nine, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) nine and Shas seven.

A separate live tracker showed that results had been reported from 56.7% of polling sections. Likud had received 20.7% of the vote, while Yashar! had secured 16.7%.

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