Virat Kohli equals this massive Sachin Tendulkar record, set to be number 1

Virat Kohli has played yet another masterful innings against Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. (BCCI)

Virat Kohli has played yet another masterful inning against Sri Lanka in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka and has equaled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most centuries against the Islanders. After an early dismissal of Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, it was Virat Kohli who stepped on the crease to play a captain’s knock and that is exactly what he did. Kohli looked very fluent with his bat and helped India recover after the initial blows. He got his half-century with a powerful straight past the bowler that ran to the boundary. Earlier in the fourth ODI Kohli and Rohit Sharma, en route to their rampaging 219-run stand for the second-wicket, Virat had smashed his 29th ODI ton, thus surpassing Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, to stand third on the list of most ODI tons. With his 30th ton, he also has equaled former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting in overall centuries.

Interestingly, also, with this century the skipper has become the first ever to hit a hat-trick of centuries at Premadasa. Virat Kohli has so far played 195 ODI matches and has scored over 8500 runs at an average of 55.65 with 30 hundred and 45 fifties.

Meanwhile, earlier, after electing to bat first, Sri Lanka once again got off to a poor start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two quick wickets even as Upul Tharanga started positively. Dickwella departed for and soon, Munaweera followed. How low can this year go for the Sri Lankan team? After being whitewashed in the Test series, the hosts now face a similar situation in the 50-over format. On the other hand, India has completely dominated the series so far and at the R Premadasa, Virat Kohli would be hoping to become the first captain to clean-sweep a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka. He is well on way to do that today.