Cricket and football dominated Google searches in India, with “Australia champions vs England” crossing 5,000 searches and rising 800%, according to Google Trends. Searches for Arshdeep Singh crossed 2,000, while “Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal” recorded more than 1,000 searches.

Australia vs England leads trending sports searches

The cricket-related search “Australia champions vs England” was the biggest trend in the snapshot, with more than 5,000 searches and an 800% rise. The term was marked active, having started trending around three hours before the snapshot was captured.

Arshdeep Singh and Ronaldo also attract attention

India pacer Arshdeep Singh recorded more than 2,000 searches, up 700%, and was marked active. The spike in interest around the Indian cricketer placed him among the leading sports-related searches in the snapshot.

Football also featured prominently, with “Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal” crossing 1,000 searches, up 100%. The search was marked active and had started trending around two hours before the snapshot.

Google Trends snapshot

Why is Ronaldo trending?

Ronaldo’s name has been in the news after the Portuguese Football Federation provisionally suspended the 41-year-old forward and opened disciplinary proceedings following his departure from the national team camp ahead of Portugal’s Nations League match against Denmark.

Ronaldo said the dispute followed a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus over his role and playing time. He later apologised for leaving his teammates and failing to acknowledge supporters, while saying he was prepared to serve any punishment imposed. The federation said the disciplinary process would determine the outcome.

The developments surrounding the Portugal captain provide context for the rise in searches linking his name with the national team.

Google Trends snapshot: India’s top sports searches

The October 15 snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past four hours, showed:

Australia champions vs England: 5,000+ searches, up 800%

5,000+ searches, up 800% Arshdeep Singh: 2,000+ searches, up 700%

2,000+ searches, up 700% Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal: 1,000+ searches, up 100%

All three search terms were marked active when the snapshot was captured.