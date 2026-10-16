Cricket and football dominated Google searches in India, with “zimbabwe vs india” crossing 200,000 searches and rising 1,000%, according to Google Trends. Searches for “sc delhi vs mohun bagan” crossed 20,000, while the Hindi search query of the Zimbawe-India match also recorded more than 5,000 searches.

Zimbabwe vs India leads trending sports searches

The cricket-related search “zimbabwe vs india” was the biggest trend in the snapshot, with more than 200,000 searches and a 1,000% rise. The term was marked active, having started trending around one hour before the snapshot was captured. Additionally, the Hindi search query of the women’s cricket match also saw significant traction, recording over 5,000 searches with a 1,000% surge.

SC Delhi vs Mohun Bagan attracts attention

Football also featured prominently in the snapshot, with “sc delhi vs mohun bagan” crossing 20,000 searches, up 1,000%. The search term was marked active and had started trending around one hour before the snapshot was taken.

Google Trends snapshot: India’s top sports searches

The October 16 snapshot, filtered for India, Sports and the past four hours, showed:

zimbabwe vs india: 200K+ searches, up 1,000%

sc delhi vs mohun bagan: 20K+ searches, up 1,000%

All three search terms were marked active when the snapshot was captured.

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Why is ZIM vs IND trending?

India are playing Zimbabwe in the first T20I of a homes series in Raipur. The fixture marks the first match of Smriti Mandhana as full-time captain across formats after Harmanpreet Kaur announced her resignation as skipper earlier this month.