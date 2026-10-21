Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to earn an estimated $300 million in 2026, has been fined 255 euros ($285 and Rs 27,000) and suspended for 30 days by Portugal’s football federation after walking out of the national team’s camp.

A $285 fine for a footballer earning $300 million a year

Ronaldo’s punishment offers a striking contrast between football’s biggest earners and the financial penalties imposed by the sport’s governing bodies. The Portuguese forward is projected to earn $300 million this year, according to Forbes, making him the world’s highest-paid footballer.

His estimated earnings include $250 million from Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr during the 2026-27 season and another $50 million from endorsements and other business ventures.

Ronaldo recently became the first active athlete to surpass $2 billion in career pre-tax earnings. His estimated net worth stands at $1.2 billion, according to the figures cited in the original Forbes report.

The Portuguese Football Federation imposed the maximum fine permitted under its rules after considering mitigating circumstances. It said Ronaldo had formally admitted the facts underlying the charges in a statement submitted on Friday. His admission and clean disciplinary record helped reduce the severity of the punishment.

The 30-day suspension took effect on October 1, the date of Portugal’s match against Denmark, according to the Associated Press. Ronaldo had therefore served 19 days of the suspension by October 20 and was expected to be eligible for Portugal’s next Nations League match against Denmark on November 14, subject to selection by coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo can appeal the suspension. The federation described the punishment as “adequate and sufficient”.

How much does Ronaldo earn in 30 seconds

The fine imposed on the world’s most followed person on Instagram with 680 million followers is equivalent to roughly what the Al Nassr forward earns in 30 seconds.

$300 million in 2026 as per Forbes, meaning $300,000,000 in 31,536,000 seconds. When divided the per second earnings of Ronaldo come out to be roughly $9.51/second. So in 30 seconds, the Portuguese superstar will earn 9.51 multiplied by 30, which is $285.30.

Why Ronaldo walked out of Portugal’s camp

The disciplinary action followed Ronaldo’s departure from Portugal’s camp during the recent Nations League fixtures, after he was left on the bench against Norway on September 27. He had played in Portugal’s opening win over Wales.

Ronaldo said the decision contradicted an arrangement he had discussed with Jesus, under which he was expected to play in the opening and final matches of the camp. He claimed the coach had told him he would play 30 minutes against Norway, only for him to remain unused after warming up.

In a lengthy statement, Ronaldo accused the coach of breaking his word but acknowledged that leaving the camp was a mistake. He apologised to Portugal’s supporters and teammates, saying his actions should have consequences.

“I understand that the punishment should have no mitigating factors,” Ronaldo said, adding that the same rules should apply regardless of a player’s status.

Despite the dispute, Portugal won its subsequent matches against Denmark and Norway to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo had already been provisionally suspended before the federation announced its final decision. He had not immediately issued a public response to the ruling as of October 20.