Football and cricket matches dominated search interest in India over the past 24 hours, with “Liverpool vs Man City” and “Pakistan vs Sri Lanka” each recording more than 200,000 searches, according to a Google Trends snapshot captured at 12:37 pm on October 12.

Both search terms were up 1,000% and remained active at the time of the snapshot. Searches for cricketer Quentin Sampson crossed the 1 million mark, while “Prince Yadav” recorded more than 100,000 searches.

Liverpool vs Man City draws football fans

Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield on October 11 helped put the Premier League fixture among India’s top trending searches.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring before Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki added goals in the second half. Liverpool’s task became more difficult after Ryan Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute.

The result and the performances of the players provided a major talking point around one of English football’s high-profile fixtures.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka features among top cricket searches

The Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20I series also featured prominently in India’s search trends. The three-match series is being played in Rawalpindi from October 9 to 13.

Pakistan won the opening T20I by four wickets before taking an 82-run victory in the second match on October 11, moving to a 2-0 lead in the series.

Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan were among Pakistan’s key performers across the first two matches. Sadaqat scored an unbeaten 92 in the second T20I, while Farhan made 73 as Pakistan secured the series lead.

Quentin Sampson and Prince Yadav also trend

Cricket-related searches extended beyond the Pakistan-Sri Lanka series.

“Quentin Sampson” crossed 1 million searches and was up 1,000% in the snapshot. Sampson, a West Indies cricketer, featured in the team’s ongoing series against India and scored 21 off 15 balls in the third T20I on October 11.

“Prince Yadav” recorded more than 100,000 searches, also up 1,000%. Yadav drew attention for his late batting contribution in India’s 14-run victory over West Indies in the third T20I in Indore.

Google Trends snapshot: India’s top searches

The snapshot, set to India, the past 24 hours and all categories, showed the following trending searches:

Quentin Sampson: 1 million-plus searches

1 million-plus searches Liverpool vs Man City: 200,000-plus searches

200,000-plus searches Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: 200,000-plus searches

200,000-plus searches Prince Yadav: 100,000-plus searches

All four search terms were shown as having risen by 1,000% and were marked active at the time of capture.

The snapshot suggests that major football fixtures and international cricket even those not involving the Indian team are driving substantial search interest. This comes parallelly to India’s five-match T20I series against West Indies where the Men in Blue registered a win in Indore on Sunday (October 11) to take a 2-1 lead.