The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) entered into force on October 20, 2026. At the centre are 2 new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) visa categories.

They are the India Iconic Work Visa and the India Skilled Work Visa. Both are open only to Indian citizens.

These visas are built for specific professions, not for everyone. If you are an engineer, nurse, teacher, IT professional, yoga instructor or chef with an offer from an accredited employer, the door is now open.

The deal goes beyond the two work visas. It also includes expanded post-study work rights for some Indian graduates and commitments on in-study work rights for Indian students.

From 16 November 2026, post-study work rights will be expanded. Indian graduates with New Zealand PhDs will be eligible for post-study work visas of up to 4 years, rather than 3.

Eligible students of all nationalities, including Indian students, can currently work up to 25 hours a week while studying. If policy settings change, the FTA confirms a commitment of 20 hours of in-study work each week for Indian students.

“For Indian families, this means post-study work is a treaty commitment, not a policy that can change from one year to the next. The agreement guarantees 20-hour work rights during study, up to 3 years of post-study work for STEM bachelor’s and master’s graduates, and up to 4 years for doctoral scholars. With 5,000 Temporary Employment Entry visas and 1,000 working holiday visas added, the education-to-employment pathway is now far clearer,” says Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Client Officer & Chairperson, StudyIn India.

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How many Indians are invited to New Zealand

The new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) pathways are for highly skilled occupations and a small number of professions considered iconic to India. They allow up to 5,000 TEE visa holders in New Zealand at any one time. TEE visas are valid for 3 years. They do not provide a pathway to residence.

Most places go to skilled occupations already identified on New Zealand’s Green List. The split is 4,400 places for the Skilled visa and 600 for the Iconic visa.

Applicants must still meet all relevant immigration requirements. That includes a qualifying job offer from an accredited employer, relevant qualifications, English language requirements, and health, character and identity checks.

Which jobs are on the India Iconic Work Visa list?

This visa is for Indian citizens with a job offer as a yoga instructor, Indian chef, music teacher or AYUSH practitioner. AYUSH covers ayurveda, naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and homeopathy.

Up to 600 visas are available at any one time. Each job has its own cap. The visa costs from NZD $1355 and allows a stay of up to 3 years.

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What does the India Skilled Work Visa cover?

Up to 4,400 visas are available at any one time. Jobs are grouped into sectors, and the limit applies to the sector, not to each job. This visa also costs from NZD $1355 and allows up to 3 years.

List of jobs by sectors and total visas available

Jobs Total visas available Software Engineer, Software and Applications Programmers, ICT Project Manager 1000 Civil Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Structural Engineer, Environmental Engineer 1000 Construction Project Manager, Building Project Manager 700 Primary and Secondary School teacher 500 Registered Nurse 900 Physiotherapist 300

Source: immigration.govt.nz

What does each visa let you do?

Both visas let you work in the job, location, and for the employer named on your visa and stay in New Zealand for up to 3 years, and also study for up to 3 months. There is one catch. You cannot include a partner or dependent children in your application. They will not be eligible for a visa based on their relationship to you.

Who can apply?

The requirements are the same for both visas. You must:

Be a citizen of the Republic of India with a valid Indian passport

Be outside New Zealand when you apply for your first visa

Have an offer of full-time work from an accredited employer, in a job on the relevant list

Meet the qualification and work experience requirements for your job

Provide an acceptable English language test result

Be in good health and of good character

Have a genuine reason for coming to New Zealand

Have spent the required time outside New Zealand, if you have already spent 3 years in the country on either visa

The job offer must be current when you apply. It must be for at least 30 hours of work a week. The employer must be accredited to hire migrants under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) policy.

How long can you stay in New Zealand?

The length of your visa depends on the length of your job offer. The total time you can spend on one or more of these visas is 3 years. If you get a visa for less than 3 years, you can apply for another to cover the rest.

After 3 years, you must leave New Zealand.

You cannot get another India Skilled Work Visa or India Iconic Work Visa until you have spent at least 3 years outside the country.

Time on one visa counts towards the other. Time spent on an India Skilled Work Visa counts towards the Iconic visa limit, and the reverse is also true.

Something for younger Indians?

Yes. A new working holiday scheme for Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will be introduced within 2 years of the FTA entering into force. It is capped at 1,000 places a year. Successful applicants can spend up to 12 months in New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on official New Zealand Immigration information. Readers should check the latest rules on the official website before applying.