Here’s how Airtel payments bank is featured with USSD platform

Money transferred from one airtel payments bank to another airtel payments bank will be free.

Feature phone users can also use the services of airtel’s payments bank. Customers can access their financial and non-financial services by dialling *400#. Money transferred from one airtel payments bank to another airtel payments bank will be free. Checking your services can also be done through IVR by dialling 400 from your featured phone. Both the USSD and IVR facility is available in the English and Hindi language.

USSD codes are different for using a different application. If you want to transfer the money through UPI or BHIM you need to dial *99# from your featured phone while transferring money from airtel’s payments bank, you need to dial *400#. Through both the mediums, you can enjoy the facility of transfer and remittance and acceptance of money from any bank account you are dealing with. There are charges applicable for using USSD platform, currently, UPI is charging 0.5 paise per usage.

The Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) is a GSM based technology where information is shared via text messages over the telecom signals. The signals are used for the banking, non-banking and for value added services, basically to advance the digital payment platform.

You may also watch:

Here are few steps for you to understand how we can the USSD platform provided by airtel payments bank.

You need to dial *400# from your mobile phone then you need to click on the send button. Do not use it use in vain because charges may get deducted from your account while using the facility. You need to create a mPIN before using the USSD platform.

This can one of the simplest way you can use to transfer money. The smartphone user can use both the medium for transferring the money. If somehow, you are not having an internet connectivity and you need to transfer money on an urgent basis, you can use USSD code to send the money. The amount will get deducted from your payments bank. Currently, two languages are available under USSD code. If you will select Hindi then all the format will change into the Hindi language. You can the languages anytime you want.

You may also watch:

Selecting options help you know your balance, transfer money and other added features can help you access your account anytime. After few click, you will be asked for entering your mPIN for security concern. Your final balance or transfer of money will only be done after you have entered a correct mPIN. On successful transaction, funds will get deposited into the concerned person’s account. You can transfer fund either using the mobile number or the account number of the concerned person. Make sure while transferring money through a mobile number the other person is having an airtel payments bank account.

IVR also works on the same medium, in that case, you need to dial 400 and listen to the following instruction and proceed them further successfully. If you want to enjoy the digital cashless transactions with ease, make sure that you have registered your aadhaar card and PAN card in all your banks account including an airtel payments bank account.