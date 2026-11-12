By most measures, Rohit Saran has done everything right. He has been working for 24 years. His mutual funds are worth about Rs 2.6 crore. His house in Chandigarh is paid off. He owes nobody anything.

Ask him what worries him, though, and the answer comes at once. “My biggest concern is job security,” he says. “The IT industry is changing quickly, and AI is making things more uncertain. At 46, I sometimes wonder how easy it would be to find another job if I lost my current one.”

Everyday Crorepatis, Financial Express’s series on salaried Indians and the wealth they have built, usually asks how the money was made. Rohit’s story raises a second question that matters just as much to anyone in mid-career: how long would it last if the salary stopped tomorrow?

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From ₹2.2 Lakh to ₹32 Lakh: The Career and Portfolio Trajectory

Rohit grew up in a middle-class home in Chandigarh, the eldest of three children. His father worked for the state government and his mother ran the house. He finished a B.Tech in computer science in 2002 and moved to Pune for his first job, on a package of about Rs 2.2 lakh a year.

The rise from there was steady, not spectacular. By 2009 he was earning about Rs 6 lakh and had moved to Bengaluru. He shifted into fintech, worked in implementation engineering, then moved into quality engineering. He has changed jobs three times since.

Today he is a Senior Quality Engineer at a fintech product company, on about Rs 32 lakh a year. After tax and deductions, about Rs 2 lakh reaches his account each month.

He is the only earner in his family. His wife is a homemaker and their two children are in school.

They live in the family’s ancestral home in Chandigarh, where his parents need care. Rohit himself recently moved to Noida, where his employer is based, and pays Rs 30,000 a month in rent.

Net Worth Breakdown: Decoding the ₹5 Crore Asset Mix

The centre of his wealth is a mutual fund portfolio he has built over 14 years. He put in Rs 28.7 lakh as lump sums and Rs 58.3 lakh through SIPs, which works out to an average of about Rs 35,000 a month. That is Rs 87 lakh in all. Today the portfolio stands at about Rs 2.6 crore.

Put differently, the market has added about Rs 1.73 crore, roughly twice what he invested himself.

Aarav, the 29-year-old featured earlier in this series, had a fund portfolio that was about two-thirds his own contributions. Rohit’s is the reverse: about two-thirds of it is growth. Most of that difference is time.

Asset (as shared by Rohit) Current value Mutual funds About Rs 2.6 crore EPF About Rs 49.85 lakh Gold About Rs 30 lakh PPF About Rs 19.8 lakh Bank savings About Rs 10 lakh Financial assets About Rs 3.7 crore House in Chandigarh Over Rs 1.3 crore Total About Rs 5 crore

Because he has no loans, that Rs 5 crore is also his net worth.

The quieter part of the table deserves a second look. His EPF has grown through 24 years of payroll deductions. His PPF comes from depositing Rs 1.5 lakh every year for the last nine years, at a rate that currently stands at 7.1%. Together they come to roughly Rs 70 lakh, built without a single investment decision after the first one.

The Chandigarh house, bought with savings and a home loan he has since repaid, is let out and brings in about Rs 50,000 a month.

The AI Threat: IT Industry Job Security in 2026

Rohit knows his company’s products and business processes well. Coding, by his own account, is not his strongest area. That is exactly the kind of profile he fears AI will squeeze. “Some tasks that earlier required people can now be done faster using AI tools,” he says. “Experience is important, but it may not be enough on its own.”

The worry is not imaginary. In July 2025, TCS said it would cut more than 12,000 jobs, about 2% of its workforce, mostly at middle and senior levels. Industry body Nasscom said at the time that the sector was at an inflection point and warned of “workforce rationalisation as traditional skillsets are reassessed.”

Health problems this year have sharpened the feeling. “It reminded me that unexpected medical expenses can come at any time,” he says.

Stress-Testing a Job Loss: Does a ₹10 Lakh Bank Balance Suffice?

Rohit has already done the first sum himself. The household spends about Rs 1.5 lakh a month, including his Noida rent. The Chandigarh house brings in Rs 50,000. “So, there would still be a gap of Rs 1 lakh every month,” he says.

Against that gap, his Rs 10 lakh in the bank lasts ten months. If the tenant left as well, it would last under seven.

That is the number that keeps him anxious, and it is the wrong one to stop at. Three other facts sit behind it.

First, the yearly gap of Rs 12 lakh is less than 5% of his mutual fund portfolio alone.

Second, his EPF would not be locked away. Under rules clarified by EPFO in October 2025, a member who loses their job can withdraw up to 75% of the balance immediately after losing a job, subject to the applicable conditions. The remaining 25% becomes available after 12 months of continuous unemployment. For Rohit, that 75% is about Rs 37 lakh.

Third, the Rs 30,000 Noida rent exists only because of the job. Without it, the monthly gap falls to about Rs 70,000.

Shubh Patil, who appeared earlier in this series, asked whether he could afford to stop working by choice. Rohit is asking whether his family would cope if he were stopped. On his own figures, a job loss would be a serious setback and a long way short of a collapse. He is not ten months from trouble. He has years.

Asset Illiquidity and Healthcare: The Hidden Vulnerabilities

None of this means he can relax. It means the real weak spots lie elsewhere, and he has named most of them himself.

The first is ready cash. His Rs 10 lakh in the bank is under 3% of his financial assets. Everything else would need selling, possibly in a falling market. “I want to build a stronger emergency fund and keep more money easily accessible,” he says.

The second is health cover. “I don’t want our medical protection to depend only on my employer’s policy,” he says. He has not yet reviewed it. As things stand, the event he fears most could take his salary and his family’s health cover on the same day.

The third is his children. Their college years lie ahead, and no money is set aside for them specifically. “I need to plan better and keep their education savings separate from my retirement money,” he says.

The fourth is a decision he has not yet made. Rohit is considering buying a flat in Noida. Right now his tenant’s Rs 50,000 covers his own Rs 30,000 rent with Rs 20,000 to spare. A purchase would either move a large sum out of his liquid investments or bring back an EMI, at the very moment his income feels least certain. Mayuresh, who faced the same rent-or-buy question in Thane earlier in this series, chose to wait. Rohit says he will assess the cost and his commitments “before taking a final decision.”

The Compounding Effect: Why ₹2.6 Crore Could Become ₹10 Crore

Rohit would like to work until 60. “But I also want to be financially prepared if I have to leave my job earlier,” he says. He is learning how AI tools apply to software testing, and is open to consulting. His portfolio may need less from him than he assumes. If his Rs 2.6 crore in mutual funds were left untouched for 14 years and earned 10% a year, it would grow to nearly Rs 10 crore, or about Rs 4.4 crore in today’s money at 6% inflation. That is an assumption, not a promise, and markets do not move in straight lines.

But it points to where he stands. For 24 years, his salary built his wealth. Now its main job is to pay the monthly bills while that wealth grows.

“I don’t want my family’s financial security to depend only on my salary,” he says. On the numbers, it depends on it far less than he fears. What remains is more cash within reach, health cover of his own and a separate pot for his children.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the personal financial journey, disclosures and projections shared by the individual featured in the story. Future corpus estimates, pension calculations and retirement projections are based on the assumptions provided by the individual, including expected investment returns, prevailing tax laws and current NPS/PPF rules, all of which are subject to change. Pension amounts will depend on the final corpus, annuity rates available at the time of

retirement and applicable tax rules. The PPF interest rate is notified by the government every quarter and may change over time.

This article is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be construed as investment, tax or financial planning advice, or as an endorsement of any investment strategy. Readers should assess their own financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial or tax adviser before making investment or retirement planning decisions.

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