The Indian debt market is navigating a challenging and increasingly uncertain interest rate environment, with inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices and changing global monetary policy expectations influencing the trajectory of bond yields.

In view of this, the RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points in October 2026 and it is expected to rise further by the end of the current financial year.

For debt mutual fund investors, this changing environment presents both challenges and opportunities.

While rising interest rates can result in a mark-to-market impact on NAVs of debt funds, they also allow fund managers to reinvest maturing securities and fresh inflows at relatively higher yields.

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The extent of this impact depends largely on the portfolio’s duration, credit quality, and underlying investment strategy.

Against this backdrop, investors may benefit from focusing on shorter-duration strategies, high-quality accrual-oriented portfolios that are relatively better positioned to navigate interest rate volatility.

In this editorial, we explore the debt mutual fund categories investors can consider in a rising interest rate environment.

1) Liquid Fund

Liquid Funds are debt mutual funds that invest in debt and money market instruments such as certificates of deposit (CDs), commercial papers (CPs), and treasury bills, etc. carrying maturity of up to 91 days.

The core investment objective of a Liquid Fund is capital preservation and ensuring liquidity through judicious investments in the money market and debt instruments.

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Given the type of securities Liquid Funds hold, they usually entail low interest rate risk and credit risk.

Moreover, numerous mutual fund houses offer ‘instant access facility’ for investors in Liquid Funds, allowing them to redeem up to 90% of their units (capped at Rs 50,000) within a few hours or even minutes of placing the redemption request.

Historical Performance – Liquid Funds

Category Average 6 Months 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Liquid Fund 3.21 6.43 6.57 6.85

Source: ACE MF

2) Short Term Fund

Short Term Funds are a category of debt mutual funds that invest in debt and money market instruments with a Macaulay Duration of the portfolio between 1 and 3 years.

These funds invest in a diversified range of fixed-income securities, including Corporate Bonds, Commercial Papers (CPs), Certificates of Deposit (CDs), Government Securities (G-secs), and other money market instruments.

Compared to liquid, short term funds invest in securities with relatively longer maturities and therefore have higher interest rate sensitivity.

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This also means that they have the potential to generate relatively higher returns through interest accrual, although their NAVs may experience greater fluctuations when interest rates change.

In a rising interest rate environment, Short Duration Funds may offer a reasonable balance between accrual income and interest rate risk.

Historical Performance – Short Term Funds

Category Average 6 Months 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Short Term Fund 2.89 4.94 6.73 7.33

Source: ACE MF

3) Corporate Bond Fund

Corporate Bond Funds are debt mutual funds that are mandated to invest at least 80% of their assets in bonds issued by corporates carrying highest credit rating (AA+ and above).

High quality bonds are highly liquid in the secondary market, ensuring a high degree of safety for investors.

While there is no restriction on the duration of these funds, most schemes in the category carry an average maturity profile ranging between 1 to 3 years, making them less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations.

However, investors should be mindful of the possibility of short-term capital losses due to rising bond yields, particularly in corporate bond funds that maintain longer duration portfolios.

Historical Performance – Corporate Bond Funds

Category Average 6 Months 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Corporate Bond Fund 2.74 4.53 6.47 7.16

Source: ACE MF

4) Banking & PSU Debt Fund

Banking & PSU Debt Funds are required to invest at least 80% of their assets in top-rated corporate debt instruments issued by banks, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs).

In other words, these funds mainly comprise government and quasi-government securities, along with some exposure to top names in the banking industry, making them highly liquid and less prone to credit risk.

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Generally, Banking & PSU Debt Funds maintain duration between 2 to 5 years, resulting in moderate sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations.

However, these funds can benefit from regular coupon payments and may implement a partial accrual strategy to help reduce volatility during periods of rising rates.

Historical Performance – Banking & PSU Funds

Category Average 6 Months 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Banking & PSU Fund 2.73 4.53 6.33 7.00

Source: ACE MF

Conclusion

Over the next three to six months, interest rates and bond yields to remain volatile amid geopolitical tensions and crude oil price fluctuations.

A rainfall deficient year is likely to put upward pressure on food inflation and hence, headline inflation. Together, these risks could limit the scope for a sustained decline in yields.

In this environment investors would be better off avoiding aggressive exposure to long-duration debt funds as they are more sensitive to changes in yields.

While higher bond yields can create attractive accrual opportunities, investors need to remain mindful of duration risk, credit quality, and liquidity considerations.

Categories such as liquid funds, short term funds, along with corporate bond funds and banking & psu funds with low portfolio durations may offer relatively better opportunities to navigate interest rate volatility.

Additionally, focus on the quality of the portfolio, preferring funds that invest predominantly in AAA-rated and sovereign-rated instruments to minimise default risk.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

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