For lakhs of retired employees covered under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 has remained a reality for more than a decade. Pensioner organisations have repeatedly approached the government, held protests and raised the issue in Parliament, seeking a revision that can help them manage their everyday expenses.

Now, there is renewed hope among EPS-95 pensioners ahead of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation‘s next Central Board of Trustees meeting on November 19, 2026.

The meeting has attracted attention after EPFO shifted its venue from Gir in Gujarat to its headquarters in New Delhi. The development comes amid media reports suggesting that the government may consider increasing the minimum monthly pension under EPS from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.

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Some reports have indicated that the Labour Ministry has reached an understanding with the Finance Ministry on the proposed increase following consultations between the two ministries. The proposal is also reported to be likely to figure as a separate agenda item at the November 19 meeting.

However, there is an important distinction between what has been reported and what the government has officially confirmed. Neither the Ministry of Labour and Employment nor the Finance Ministry has announced an approved increase in the minimum EPS pension. The detailed agenda of the November 19 meeting has also not been made public.

For pensioners who have been waiting for a revision since 2014, the meeting could be an important opportunity to seek clarity. But whether it will result in an actual increase remains to be seen.

EPFO shifts November 19 CBT meeting from Gujarat to Delhi

The change in the venue of the 240th meeting of EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees has brought the pension issue back into focus.

According to reports, the meeting was initially scheduled to be held in Gir, Gujarat, on November 19. EPFO subsequently communicated a change in venue to its board members.

In a letter dated November 4, 2026, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II Subrata Bhaumik informed the CBT members that the meeting would now take place at 10:15 am at EPFO’s head office in East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi.

The change follows an earlier communication dated September 30, which had indicated Gir as the venue.

The revised communication also stated that the agenda papers would be circulated separately.

The venue change is significant because the meeting was originally planned outside Delhi. However, there is no official communication establishing that the venue was changed specifically to facilitate a decision on the minimum pension.

The significance of the meeting, therefore, lies in the possibility of the pension issue being taken up by the board, rather than in the venue change itself.

One report said last month that a proposal to increase the minimum EPS pension was likely to be discussed at the November 19 meeting. Subsequent reports have referred to the possibility of an increase to Rs 3,000.

The final agenda and any decision taken by the board will be important for pensioners.

Will the minimum EPS pension increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000?

The reported Rs 3,000 proposal has revived expectations among pensioners, but the government has not formally confirmed the figure.

According to media reports, the Labour Ministry is understood to have reached a decision on increasing the minimum pension to Rs 3,000 after discussions with the Finance Ministry.

If approved and implemented, this would triple the existing minimum pension.

However, pensioners should not treat the reported amount as a confirmed benefit. A proposal being considered by the government or discussed at the CBT level does not automatically translate into an increase in the pension credited to beneficiaries.

The Central Board of Trustees is EPFO’s apex decision-making body. It includes representatives of employees, employers and the government. Any recommendation or decision involving changes to the pension scheme would still need to follow the applicable government approval and notification process.

The November 19 meeting could therefore provide clarity on whether the proposal has moved forward and what the next steps might be.

For now, Rs 1,000 remains the prescribed minimum monthly pension under EPS-95.

Why are EPS-95 pensioners demanding a pension revision?

The minimum pension under EPS-95 was introduced in September 2014. It was a significant measure at the time because the government provided additional budgetary support to ensure that eligible pensioners received at least Rs 1,000 a month.

But the amount has not been revised since then.

Pensioner organisations argue that the cost of living has increased considerably over the past 12 years. Medical expenses, food, electricity, transport and other household costs have risen, making it increasingly difficult for elderly pensioners to manage on Rs 1,000 a month.

Many pensioners also point out that their pension is not linked to inflation. This means that the purchasing power of the fixed minimum amount declines over time.

The demand has gained support from various pensioner associations, trade unions and public representatives.

One of the most prominent demands has come from the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee, which has been seeking a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 along with Dearness Allowance.

The organisation has also demanded free medical facilities for pensioners and their spouses.

In August 2026, the committee reiterated these demands and warned of nationwide protests. According to a PTI report and the organisation’s statement, its national president, Commander Ashok Raut, said that pensioners had been pursuing the issue for more than a decade.

The committee has argued that a minimum pension of Rs 7,500 is necessary to provide basic financial security and a dignified life after retirement.

The demand is not limited to one organisation. Trade unions and other pensioner groups have also submitted representations seeking a higher minimum pension.

Why is Rs 7,500 being demanded when reports talk about Rs 3,000?

It is important to understand that the two amounts represent different stages of the debate.

The Rs 7,500 figure is a long-standing demand of several pensioner organisations, particularly the EPS-95 National Agitation Committee. It is generally sought along with Dearness Allowance and other social security benefits.

The Rs 3,000 figure, meanwhile, has emerged in recent media reports about a possible government proposal ahead of the November 19 CBT meeting.

There is also an earlier recommendation from the Koshyari Committee, which had suggested increasing the government’s contribution to EPS to support a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

In its response to Parliament in March 2023, the government referred to this recommendation and said that the Rs 1,000 minimum pension had been implemented from September 2014 because of financial feasibility constraints.

Therefore, the reported Rs 3,000 proposal should not be confused with the Rs 7,500 demand of pensioner organisations. Nor should the earlier committee recommendation be treated as an approved increase.

The two figures have different origins and policy contexts.

What is EPS-95 and how is the pension calculated?

The Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, was introduced on November 19, 1995, under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952.

It is administered by EPFO and provides monthly pension benefits to eligible employees in the organised sector after retirement. It also provides pension benefits to eligible widows, widowers, children and other dependants under specified conditions.

Unlike the Employees’ Provident Fund, where employees and employers build individual provident fund balances, EPS is a pooled pension fund.

Under the scheme, 8.33% of the employer’s contribution goes towards EPS, subject to the applicable pensionable wage ceiling. The Central Government also contributes 1.16% of pensionable wages, subject to the prescribed ceiling.

The pension is calculated using the following formula:

Monthly pension = Pensionable salary × Pensionable service ÷ 70

Pensionable salary is generally based on the average salary over the prescribed 60-month period immediately preceding the date of exit from the pension fund. Pensionable service refers to the eligible period of service, subject to the scheme’s rules.

The formula means that the pension amount can differ from one member to another depending on salary and years of eligible service.

The Rs 1,000 minimum is a floor provided through additional government budgetary support. It is not the amount received by every EPS pensioner. Some pensioners receive more depending on their pensionable salary and service.

How has the government responded to the pensioners’ demand over the years?

The demand for a higher EPS pension is not a recent development. It has been raised repeatedly in Parliament and through representations to the Labour Ministry.

The government’s responses over the years have largely focused on the financial structure of the pension scheme and the need to maintain the fund’s long-term sustainability.

2014: Government introduces a minimum pension of Rs 1,000

The government introduced a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 under EPS-95 with effect from September 1, 2014.

Before this, the pension payable to a member depended on the scheme’s formula and could be lower than Rs 1,000.

The minimum pension was supported through additional budgetary assistance from the government.

However, the measure did not provide for automatic inflation-linked increases.

2015: Government rules out Dearness Allowance

In December 2015, the Ministry of Labour and Employment clarified that there was no proposal under consideration to provide inflation-linked Dearness Allowance to EPS pensioners.

In its response, the government said that the issue of linking pension with the cost-of-living index had been examined by an Expert Committee constituted in 2009.

The committee had found such indexation unfeasible for a funded scheme such as EPS, where contributions from employers and the government are fixed at prescribed rates.

The government argued that linking benefits to inflation, which can vary, would create an open-ended financial liability.

This remains one of the central issues in the pensioners’ demand for DA.

2018: Government-appointed committee recommends minimum pension of Rs 2,000

The issue received attention again after the government constituted a High-Empowered Monitoring Committee to review EPS-95.

The committee submitted its report in December 2018.

Among its recommendations was an increase in the minimum monthly pension for members and eligible widow or widower pensioners to at least Rs 2,000, provided the Central Government offered the required budgetary support every year.

The committee also examined the possibility of linking pension with the cost-of-living index.

However, its recommendations did not result in an immediate increase in the minimum pension.

In a subsequent response in Parliament, the government said that consultations on the recommendations had been initiated with EPFO and the Central Board of Trustees.

It also said that the decision to increase the minimum pension would have an impact on the government’s budgetary resources.

2020: Government restores commuted pension benefit

In March 2020, the government notified the restoration of normal pension after 15 years for eligible EPS pensioners who had opted for commutation under the earlier provisions.

This was an important relief for a section of pensioners.

However, it did not increase the minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000.

The broader demand for a higher minimum pension continued.

2022: Government reiterates concerns over the pension fund

In April 2022, the Ministry of Labour and Employment told Parliament that EPS-95 was a defined contribution-defined benefit social security scheme.

The government explained that the pension fund was financed through the employer’s contribution of 8.33% of wages and the government’s contribution of 1.16% of wages, subject to the prescribed wage ceiling.

It also said that the scheme was reviewed periodically based on expert committee recommendations and actuarial evaluations of the pension fund.

In August 2022, the government again told Parliament that representations had been received seeking an increase in the minimum pension.

It referred to the actuarial deficit in the pension fund based on the valuation as of March 31, 2019.

2023: Government cites financial feasibility of the Rs 3,000 recommendation

The Rs 3,000 pension demand has an important historical connection with the Koshyari Committee.

The Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha had recommended increasing the government’s contribution to EPS from 1.16% of member wages to at least 8.33% to support a minimum pension of Rs 3,000 a month.

However, in a written response to Rajya Sabha in March 2023, the government said that the recommendation had not been implemented because of financial feasibility constraints.

Instead, it referred to the existing minimum pension of Rs 1,000, introduced with additional budgetary support from September 2014.

This is important because the Rs 3,000 figure had already featured in an earlier policy recommendation. Its reappearance in recent reports does not, by itself, establish that the government has approved the increase.

2024: Government acknowledges representations but cites actuarial deficit

The issue was again raised in the Lok Sabha in February 2024.

In its response, the Labour Ministry acknowledged that representations had been received from trade unions and public representatives seeking an increase in the minimum pension.

The government reiterated that the pension fund had an actuarial deficit based on its valuation as of March 31, 2019.

It also explained that the pension was calculated using pensionable salary and pensionable service.

Another important development came in December 2024, when AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions about the possibility of increasing the minimum pension and the recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development.

In its reply, the Finance Ministry acknowledged that representations had been received from various stakeholders, including trade unions.

It also provided details of government support to EPFO.

For 2023-24, the government had released Rs 960 crore as grants-in-aid towards the minimum pension of Rs 1,000, apart from Rs 8,167 crore towards its statutory 1.16% contribution.

The figures highlighted the government’s existing financial support to the scheme, but did not indicate any approval for a pension hike.

2025: Government maintains its position

The issue continued to be raised in Parliament in 2025.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on December 1, 2025, Labour Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje was asked whether the government was considering an increase in the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500 and whether Dearness Allowance would be provided.

The government reiterated that EPS-95 was a defined contribution-defined benefit scheme and that its pension fund had an actuarial deficit based on the valuation as of March 31, 2019.

It also said that the government was providing the minimum pension of Rs 1,000 through additional budgetary support.

The reply did not announce any increase or provide a timeline for a revision.

2026: Parliamentary committee calls for a comprehensive review

The demand received fresh parliamentary attention in March 2026.

In its 15th report on the Demands for Grants for 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development noted that the minimum pension of Rs 1,000 had remained unchanged for a considerable period despite rising living costs.

The committee observed that pensioners had submitted numerous representations seeking an increase, particularly because of the financial difficulties faced by elderly and economically vulnerable beneficiaries.

It recommended an urgent and comprehensive review of the minimum EPS pension, along with an examination of the feasibility of increasing budgetary support.

The recommendation is significant because it shows that concerns about the adequacy of the existing pension are also being raised at the parliamentary committee level.

However, the committee’s recommendation is not the same as a government approval of a specific revised pension amount.

Why is the government concerned about the financial health of EPS?

The government’s repeated reference to the actuarial deficit is central to understanding why the minimum pension has not been increased.

EPS is a defined contribution-defined benefit scheme. This means that the pension benefits are determined under the scheme’s rules, while the fund is financed through prescribed contributions and government support.

The employer contributes 8.33% of pensionable wages to EPS. The Central Government contributes another 1.16% of wages, subject to the applicable ceiling.

The government also provides additional budgetary support to ensure that eligible pensioners receive the minimum pension of Rs 1,000.

The pension fund is valued periodically to assess whether its assets and expected future contributions are sufficient to meet its liabilities.

In its replies to Parliament, the government has repeatedly referred to the actuarial deficit identified in the valuation as of March 31, 2019.

This is the main financial argument cited by the government against making a decision without considering the scheme’s long-term liabilities.

For pensioners, however, the concern is different. They argue that the current minimum pension is inadequate for meeting basic expenses and that the financial sustainability of the fund should not come at the cost of elderly beneficiaries struggling to meet everyday needs.

The November 19 meeting will once again bring these competing concerns into focus.

What should EPS-95 pensioners watch out for on November 19?

The immediate question is whether the proposed increase in the minimum pension will figure in the final agenda of the 240th CBT meeting.

If the matter is discussed, pensioners will be looking for clarity on several issues.

First, will the minimum pension be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, as suggested in recent media reports?

Second, if the proposal is considered, will the CBT recommend the increase to the government or will a final decision be taken through a separate approval process?

Third, will the government also consider the longer-standing demand for Dearness Allowance or any inflation-linked relief?

Finally, will there be a clear timeline for implementing any revision?

These questions matter because pensioners have heard several assurances and seen multiple committee recommendations over the years. Yet the minimum pension has remained unchanged since 2014.

The November 19 meeting could be an important step towards addressing the issue. But until the government issues a formal announcement or notification, pensioners should continue to consider Rs 1,000 as the applicable minimum monthly pension.

For thousands of elderly beneficiaries who depend on this amount, the expectation is not merely another discussion. They are waiting for a decision that can make a meaningful difference to their lives.

Disclaimer: The proposed increase in the minimum EPS-95 pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 is based on media reports and has not been officially notified by the government. The November 19 CBT meeting does not guarantee a pension revision. Pensioners should rely on official EPFO and government announcements for confirmed updates.

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