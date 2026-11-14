NATIONAL PENSION SYSTEM (NPS) subscribers often find it difficult to understand the differences between schemes offered by different pension funds, particularly when the investment strategies and equity exposures are not presented in a uniform manner. The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has now introduced a common classification framework based on the equity allocation mandate of the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF).

From December 1, selecting an MSF scheme of the NPS will become easier as Points of Presence (PoP) and Central Recordkeeping Agencies (CRA) will have to display the risk category alongside the scheme name. You can first identify your investment horizon and risk appetite, select a category and then evaluate the schemes available within that category.

“The objective is to make NPS more transparent and easier to navigate, so that investors can make choices based on a better understanding of the risk they are taking rather than simply relying on a scheme name or the pension fund’s brand,” says Rahul Bhagat, CEO, DSP Pension Fund.

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Easy comparison

PFRDA had introduced five categories for MSF schemes, based on equity exposure and corresponding risk levels — from aggressive growth (80–100% equity exposure) to debt (0–10% equity exposure). It has now mandated that schemes from different pension funds within a category should be displayed before the subscriber makes the final selection.

One of the most important aspects of the new framework is that it encourages investors to make comparisons before selecting a pension fund, rather than making the selection based only on familiarity with a particular fund manager. For example, an investor selecting category B (High growth-high risk with 60-80% equity exposure) can compare all category B schemes offered by different pension funds on the same screen.

The regulator has prescribed a common set of disclosures that will allow investors to compare schemes across pension funds within their chosen category. These include the scheme’s historical returns, benchmark returns, applicable charges, risk-o-meter, assets under management and date of launch.

Investors must look at these parameters together rather than focusing on returns alone. Historical performance is certainly important, but it should be evaluated against the relevant benchmark and alongside the level of risk taken to generate those returns. Investors should also understand the scheme’s investment objective, asset allocation and charges.

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Informed choice

A scheme with higher historical returns may have taken higher investment risks, and that distinction is important. The standardised disclosure framework is a positive step since it puts relevant data in a comparable format, allowing investors to make a more informed assessment.

Investors must note that equity exposure does not necessarily mean identical investment strategies or risk outcomes. Amit H L, founder & CEO of Floatr Wealth, says investors should consider consistency of performance, portfolio strategy, charges and the fund manager’s approach. “The key point is that standardisation makes comparison possible, but investors still need to understand what they are comparing,” he says.

MSF schemes are sought by DIY-oriented investors who have a longer investment horizon, understand market risks and want more control over their retirement portfolio.