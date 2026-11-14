When I read Aarav Sharma’s investment journey, one thing stood out. He did not build a Rs 1 crore portfolio by making perfect investment decisions from the beginning. In fact, he admits that some of his early mutual fund choices were poorly planned and that he often picked schemes based on past returns or recommendations from others.

Yet, at 29, his portfolio has crossed Rs 1 crore.

There is an important distinction here. Aarav’s story is not an argument for choosing bad mutual funds and waiting for them to recover. It is a story about what happens when an investor gradually moves from casual investing to a more disciplined approach to saving and wealth creation.

His journey also challenges a common belief among new investors. You do not necessarily need to identify the best-performing mutual fund or earn extraordinary returns to build a sizeable corpus at a young age. The amount you invest, how consistently you invest and how your contributions grow with your income can matter just as much.

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Aarav started investing in 2019 with a monthly SIP of Rs 5,000. By 2026, this had increased to Rs 60,000. His annual salary, meanwhile, rose from around Rs 5.4 lakh at the beginning of his career to approximately Rs 28 lakh.

There was another turning point in his journey. In 2022, a friend’s savings of around Rs 60 lakh made him question his own financial progress. Instead of blindly copying his friend’s investments, Aarav started examining his spending habits and increased the amount he invested every month.

Today, his portfolio comprises approximately Rs 38 lakh in direct stocks, Rs 37 lakh in mutual funds and Rs 25 lakh in other assets.

What I find particularly interesting is that his mutual fund investments account for only a part of his overall portfolio. His journey is therefore not simply about SIPs or fund selection. It offers lessons about saving more as income rises, understanding what you own and avoiding the temptation to judge investment success only by returns.

Here are seven lessons I believe investors can take away from his experience.

1. You do not need to pick the best mutual fund to build wealth

This is probably the biggest takeaway from Aarav’s journey.

He openly admits that his initial mutual fund choices were not particularly good. Some were selected because they had delivered strong past returns, while others were bought on recommendations without adequate research.

Yet, he did not allow these early mistakes to define his entire investment journey.

His mutual fund portfolio is now worth around Rs 37 lakh, against estimated contributions of approximately Rs 25 lakh based on his SIP history.

That represents a gain of roughly Rs 12 lakh.

The important point is that his wealth creation was not dependent on finding one extraordinary fund. A substantial part of the outcome came from continuing to invest and increasing his contributions over time.

This is an important lesson for investors who spend too much time searching for the mutual fund that will deliver the highest returns.

Fund selection matters. But investors should not assume that selecting a top-performing scheme is the only route to wealth creation.

A reasonably diversified portfolio, regular contributions and a sufficiently long investment horizon can play a significant role.

However, this should not be interpreted as a reason to ignore fund quality. Poorly selected funds can underperform for extended periods, and some may never recover their relative performance.

The lesson is not that bad funds are good investments. It is that investors should focus on building a sound investment process rather than chasing the next outperformer.

2. Your SIP should increase as your salary increases

One number in Aarav’s journey deserves particular attention.

His monthly SIP increased from Rs 5,000 in 2019 to Rs 60,000 in 2026.

That is a twelve-fold increase.

His salary increased from around Rs 5.4 lakh to Rs 28 lakh over the same broad period. In other words, he did not allow his investments to rise only in line with his income. He deliberately allocated a larger portion of his earnings towards wealth creation.

This is where many salaried investors struggle.

When income increases, lifestyle expenses often increase too. A better salary can mean a more expensive car, frequent holidays, upgraded gadgets and higher discretionary spending.

There is nothing wrong with enjoying the fruits of a higher income. The problem begins when every salary increment is absorbed by higher expenses.

Aarav’s experience offers a useful alternative.

Instead of allowing his entire salary increase to translate into higher consumption, he raised his monthly investments.

His SIP progression shows this clearly.

– 2019: Rs 5,000

– 2020: Rs 8,000

– 2021: Rs 15,000

– 2022: Rs 25,000

– 2023: Rs 25,000

– 2024: Rs 35,000

– 2025: Rs 45,000

– 2026: Rs 60,000

This is the principle behind a step-up SIP. Investors increase their monthly contributions periodically, preferably whenever their income rises.

For a young salaried investor, this can be more practical than starting with an uncomfortably high SIP.

The amount may be small initially. What matters is whether the investor can increase it consistently as earning capacity improves.

3. Do not let comparison make you chase somebody else’s investments

Aarav’s turning point came in 2022 when a friend told him that he had saved around Rs 60 lakh.

It made Aarav examine his own financial progress.

Comparison is generally considered a poor basis for investment decisions. It can encourage investors to chase stocks, funds or asset classes simply because someone else has made money from them.

But Aarav’s response was different.

He did not ask his friend which stocks or mutual funds he had purchased. Instead, he started examining his own spending.

He realised that expenses on gadgets, shoes, travel and eating out were taking away money that could have been invested.

He did not stop spending on everything he enjoyed. He became more selective about where his money went.

I think this is one of the more useful aspects of his story.

There is a difference between comparing your financial progress and copying another person’s investment decisions.

The first can encourage you to examine your savings rate, spending habits and financial goals. The second can push you into investments that may not suit your risk appetite or investment horizon.

A friend’s Rs 60 lakh savings should not become a target that makes you take unnecessary risks. It can, however, make you ask whether you are saving enough from your own income.

The objective should be to improve your financial habits, not replicate someone else’s portfolio.

4. An SIP is a good habit, but it is not a substitute for understanding mutual funds

One of Aarav’s most important observations is that regular investing and choosing the right investments are two different things.

I agree with this distinction.

An SIP helps investors develop discipline. It allows them to invest a fixed amount periodically without having to time the market.

But starting an SIP does not automatically make the underlying mutual fund suitable for an investor.

A fund may have delivered impressive returns over the previous three years but could have taken substantially higher risks to achieve them. Another fund may have underperformed because of its investment strategy or exposure to a particular market segment.

Investors should understand what they are buying.

For instance, before investing in a small-cap fund, they should understand that small-cap stocks can be more volatile and may experience sharp corrections. Similarly, a sectoral fund can expose the portfolio to concentrated risks.

Investors should examine a fund’s investment mandate, portfolio, risk profile, performance across different market cycles and consistency against its benchmark.

They should also understand how the fund fits into their overall asset allocation.

Aarav’s early experience is a reminder that an SIP is only the method of investing. The quality and suitability of the investment still matter.

5. Do not hold a bad mutual fund just because you have already invested in it

There is an interesting contradiction in Aarav’s experience.

He retained almost all his early mutual fund investments, including some that he initially considered poor choices. Over time, their values improved.

But he also acknowledges that investors should not continue holding a fund simply because they already own it.

This distinction deserves attention.

A mutual fund’s past returns are not a guarantee of future performance. A fund that has underperformed for a few months may simply be going through a difficult market phase. But persistent underperformance could indicate a deeper problem.

Investors should examine why a fund is lagging.

Is it because its investment style is temporarily out of favour? Has the fund manager changed? Has the portfolio strategy shifted? Is the fund consistently underperforming its benchmark and relevant peers over suitable periods?

These questions matter more than the immediate return figure.

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There is also a behavioural mistake investors should avoid. They often become emotionally attached to investments because they have held them for several years. They may continue investing in a weak fund simply because they do not want to accept that their original decision was wrong.

Aarav’s experience should not encourage this behaviour.

The right lesson is to review investments periodically and make decisions based on their current suitability, not on the amount of money already invested.

6. Look beyond your mutual fund portfolio to understand where your wealth is actually invested

Another interesting aspect of Aarav’s case is the composition of his Rs 1 crore portfolio.

His investments are divided approximately as follows:

– Direct stocks: Rs 38 lakh

– Mutual funds: Rs 37 lakh

– Other assets: Rs 25 lakh

His direct stock investments are actually slightly higher than his mutual fund holdings.

This is worth examining because Aarav largely describes his investment journey through SIPs and mutual funds.

There is nothing wrong with investing in both direct equities and mutual funds. But investors should periodically examine their complete portfolio rather than looking at individual investments in isolation.

For example, someone may have several mutual funds and a separate stock portfolio without realising that both have significant exposure to the same companies or sectors.

This can create concentration risk.

A portfolio with ten mutual funds is not necessarily diversified if most of them hold similar stocks. Similarly, adding individual shares to an existing equity mutual fund portfolio may increase exposure to certain sectors without the investor realising it.

Investors should therefore review their overall asset allocation.

They should know how much is invested in equity, debt, gold and other assets. Within equity, they should understand the exposure to large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies.

The objective is not to hold a large number of investments. It is to ensure that the investments collectively serve the investor’s financial goals.

7. Start investing early, because time and rising contributions can work together

Aarav started investing in 2019, when his monthly SIP was just Rs 5,000.

By 2026, it had increased to Rs 60,000.

The journey shows why starting early can make a meaningful difference.

When investors begin in their 20s, they have more years to invest, reinvest gains and increase contributions as their income grows.

A person starting with Rs 5,000 a month does not need to feel discouraged because the initial amount appears small.

The more important questions are whether the investment is sustainable and whether it can be increased over time.

For illustration, an investor who starts with a Rs 5,000 monthly SIP and increases it as income rises can build a substantial corpus over a long period. The final outcome will depend on the amount invested, the timing of contributions and actual market returns.

This is also why investors should avoid delaying their first investment while waiting for a higher salary or the perfect market level.

Aarav’s journey did not begin with Rs 60,000 a month. It began with Rs 5,000.

The bigger contribution came later, as his earnings and financial discipline improved.

The bigger lesson: Your savings rate may matter more than finding the next multibagger fund

What I find most interesting about Aarav’s journey is that his biggest change was not necessarily in his investment strategy. It was in the way he treated his income.

A conversation with a friend made him question his financial progress. Instead of chasing higher returns or copying someone else’s investments, he examined his expenses and started investing more.

His SIP rose from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000. His salary increased, but he also ensured that his investments received a larger share of that income.

His early mutual fund choices were not perfect. But he gradually became more conscious of his financial decisions.

There is also a practical advantage to his situation that readers should recognise. Aarav is 29, unmarried and has no dependants. His career is still growing, and he does not have the family responsibilities that many older investors carry. His ability to invest Rs 60,000 every month may not be possible for someone supporting children or dependent parents on a similar salary.

His Rs 1 crore portfolio should therefore not be treated as a benchmark that every 29-year-old must achieve.

The more useful benchmark is the discipline he developed.

Investors often spend hours comparing mutual fund returns, searching for the best-performing scheme and trying to identify the next multibagger stock. These are not unimportant exercises, but they can distract from a more fundamental question: How much of your income are you actually able to invest?

Aarav’s journey suggests that wealth creation does not always require extraordinary investment calls. Sometimes, it requires ordinary decisions repeated consistently over several years.

The real lesson is not that you can become a crorepati by picking bad mutual funds. It is that you can make early mistakes, learn from them and still build wealth if you develop the discipline to save more, invest regularly and understand where your money is going.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an individual investor’s experience and is intended for general financial education. Portfolio values and investment contributions are based on information shared by the investor and have not been independently audited. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. Mutual fund and equity investments are subject to market risks. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and investment horizon before making investment decisions. Consult a SEBI-registered investment adviser for personalised advice.

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