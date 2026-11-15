Indian Railways has sanctioned a new weekly train interlinking Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, offering an additional cross-border travel option for pilgrims, other passengers and tourists. The proposed service spans approximately 604 kilometres, crossing through key towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the official statement released by PIB on November 14, 2026, the train will run between Janakpur Dham and Ayodhya Cantt, interlinking two prominent religious destinations related to the Ramayana tradition.

“The service will establish a crucial rail link between two destinations deeply associated with the Ramayana tradition-Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram,” the PIB statement mentioned.

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However, the Railway Board has not yet announced when commercial operations will commence, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Passengers will therefore need to wait for further announcements related to the commencement of commercial service.

Janakpur-Ayodhya train: Check route and stoppages

As per the PIB, the proposed train will span approximately 604 km and have 10 intermediate commercial stoppages. The train will originate from Janakpur Dham and travel through the following stations before reaching Ayodhya Cantt:

1. Jaynagar

2. Sitamarhi

3. Madhubani

4. Shisho

5. Narkatiaganj

6. Raxaul

7. Gorakhpur

8. Mankapur

9. Basti

10. Ayodhya Dham

The proposed route will offer an additional travel option for passengers from several towns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who wish to visit Ayodhya or Janakpur Dham.

Janakpur-Ayodhya Train: Which days will it operate?

Indian Railways has given the grant for the service to operate once a week in each direction.

Train direction Scheduled departure day Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Cantt. Saturday Ayodhya Cantt. to Janakpur Dham Monday

The designated operating days have been announced, but the exact departure and arrival timings, ticket prices, train numbers, and booking opening dates have not been released yet.

Passengers should also note that the announcement concerns approval of the train service and does not mean that passenger service has already started.

How will the new train benefit passengers?

The proposed railway link is likely to make religious travel between India and Nepal more convenient, especially for pilgrims visiting destinations related to Lord Ram and Mata Sita.

“It will facilitate religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya, encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes,” the PIB stated.

For passengers in Bihar, the route comprises stations such as Jaynagar, Madhubani, Raxaul, Sitamarhi and Narkatiaganj. In Uttar Pradesh, it will serve Gorakhpur, Mankapur, Basti and Ayodhya Dham before reaching Ayodhya Cantt.

The weekly frequency means passengers will need to plan their journeys around the designated operating days once services get started.

Expected boost to tourism and local businesses

Apart from enhancing passenger connectivity, the new train is likely to support religious tourism and economic activity along the India-Nepal corridor. The government stated the improved railway access could generate opportunities for tourism operators, traditional artisans, hospitality establishments, hotels and local traders in towns along the route.

The service is also likely to boost social and economic connections between communities in Nepal and nearby Indian regions.

For now, passengers planning to use the new cross-border service will have to await the official announcement of its launch date, ticket-booking arrangements and timetable.