When a Central Government employee or pensioner dies, the family pension does not automatically go to every family member. The rules specify who is eligible to receive it and in what order.

The surviving spouse generally gets the first right to family pension. After the spouse’s death or when the spouse is no longer eligible, the benefit can pass to children. If there are no eligible children, dependent parents and, in certain cases, dependent siblings can also qualify.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has reiterated these rules in an Office Memorandum dated October 29, 2026. The memorandum clarifies the order of priority among family members for receiving family pension under Rule 50 of the Central Civil Services Pension Rules, 2021.

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The rules cover different categories of children, including adopted children, stepchildren and children born after the retirement or death of the government employee or pensioner.

Here is how the order of priority works and who can claim family pension.

1. Surviving spouse gets the first priority

Family pension is ordinarily payable first to the surviving legally wedded spouse of the deceased government employee or pensioner.

An eligible spouse who marries the government employee or pensioner after retirement can also receive family pension, subject to the conditions prescribed under the rules.

However, there are certain exceptions in cases involving marital discord or judicial separation, where eligible children may get priority over the spouse.

2. Children become eligible after the spouse

After the death of the spouse or when the spouse’s eligibility ends, children can become eligible for family pension.

The rules cover biological children, adopted children, stepchildren and children born after the retirement or death of the government employee or pensioner.

However, all children do not become eligible under the same conditions. The rules divide them into three broad categories.

First category: Children below 25 years

Children in the first category become eligible in the order of their birth.

Their family pension entitlement ends when they attain 25 years of age, get married or start earning a livelihood, whichever happens first.

This means that a child who is below 25 years can receive family pension only if the other prescribed eligibility conditions are also met.

Second category: Children with physical or mental disabilities

If there are no eligible children in the first category, children suffering from a mental or physical disability can become eligible for family pension.

They are considered in the order of their birth.

Unlike other children, their eligibility does not end when they get married. They can continue receiving family pension until they start earning a livelihood.

This provision offers continued financial support to children with disabilities who may remain dependent on their parents even after reaching adulthood.

Third category: Unmarried, widowed or divorced daughters

If there are no eligible children in the first two categories, unmarried, widowed or divorced daughters can become eligible for family pension.

However, they must meet certain conditions.

They should have been dependent on their parent or parents when they were alive. They should also not be earning a livelihood when the family pension becomes payable to them.

Their entitlement ends when they get married or remarried or start earning a livelihood, whichever happens first.

These daughters are also considered in the order of their birth.

3. Can children get family pension before the husband?

Yes, the rules provide for certain exceptions.

In cases of marital discord, a female government employee or pensioner can nominate her children to receive family pension in preference to her husband. This is subject to the prescribed conditions.

There is also a provision for cases involving judicial separation.

If a government employee or pensioner was judicially separated from their spouse, eligible children can receive family pension before the judicially separated spouse. The spouse may become eligible after the children cease to qualify.

4. Can a surviving widow receive pension along with children from another marriage?

The rules also cover certain complicated family situations.

Under the circumstances specified in Rule 50, family pension may be payable to a surviving widow along with eligible children of another deceased wife.

This provision also covers eligible children of a divorced wife or children from a void or voidable marriage, as applicable.

The entitlement will depend on the specific conditions prescribed under the pension rules.

5. Can dependent parents receive family pension?

Yes. After the death of the spouse and when there are no eligible children, dependent parents can also be considered for family pension.

The provision covers adoptive parents as well.

However, the rules give priority to the mother over the father in the ordinary course.

This means that the dependent mother is considered before the dependent father.

6. Can dependent brothers and sisters get family pension?

The rules also provide for dependent siblings suffering from a mental or physical disability.

However, this is the last category in the order of priority.

They can be considered only after the spouse, children and dependent parents have died or ceased to be eligible for family pension.

What should families know?

The latest Office Memorandum reiterates the statutory order of eligibility under Rule 50 of the Central Civil Services Pension Rules, 2021.

The important point is that family pension does not pass automatically from one family member to another. The next eligible category can receive the benefit only after the earlier category has ceased to be eligible, subject to the exceptions provided under the rules.

For families of deceased Central Government employees and pensioners, understanding this order is important when filing a family pension claim. The eligibility conditions can differ depending on whether the claimant is a spouse, child, dependent parent or sibling.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has asked all Ministries and Departments to bring these instructions to the notice of officials handling family pension cases.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare Office Memorandum dated October 29, 2026. Family pension eligibility and payment are subject to the conditions prescribed under Rule 50 of the CCS Pension Rules, 2021. The entitlement may vary depending on the claimant’s relationship with the deceased employee and the circumstances of the case.

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