In my last Global India Insights piece, I wrote about how and why, global investors should consider investing in India as global AI risk diversifier.

And as I explained in the article, this is not a usual approach to India investing. India attracts global allocation because of its growth and the simple, predictable story of nominal GDP growth getting reflected in corporate revenues, earnings and stock market returns.

The core thesis of investing in India is not diversification. It is growth and a potential to earn double -digit returns.

However, I wrote about India being a AI risk diversifier based on what we have seen over the past 2 years, especially since the Indian stock market peak of September 2024.

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This simple India story got complicated. Nominal GDP and earnings growth fell, but valuation remained high buoyed by domestic flows, leading to continued selling by foreign investors. The Indian currency depreciated on foreign portfolio and FDI (sale by private equity and foreign promoters) outflows. The dithering on the trade deal with US with Trump slapping a 50% tariff on India further dampened sentiment. Just as we were recovering from this shock, conflict broke out in the middle east and impacted energy prices and supply.

In between all this, ‘AI’ became a dominant investment theme in global portfolios. India had no large global play on the major themes driving the ‘AI’ play – foundational models, large data-center compute providers (hyperscalers), chip makers, memory companies, power equipment and ancillaries. In fact, with IT services, India became a ‘anti-AI’ play. India had gone from ‘TINA to ANTI’.

India posted record underperformance to global and emerging market indices. With weak markets, falling rupee, lacking AI/innovation, and large foreign investor selling, India seemed to have lost its mojo.

Ajit Dayal, Founder of Quantum Advisors, and my boss, penned an emotive note writing for Financial Express on how he had never seen such dismay for India is his investing career of 36 years. You should also see his recent interview to Govindraj Ethiraj of the Core, where he detailed the long-term India investing story, why governance matters, what drove the foreign investor exits whether it was due to India imbibing the wrong AI – ‘Arrogant India’.

Chart 1: India’s record underperformance against EM

Source: Refinitiv DataStream, Data till October 2026; Chart depicts % Year-On-Year relative performance. MSCI Indices are price returns in Gross USD, EM = Emerging Markets

This is only for representation and understanding purpose and does not guarantee any promise or guarantee that the historical results are indicative of future results.

Chart 2: Foreign Investors are ‘Exit’ing India?

Source for Chart: NSDL FPI Monitor, SEBI, Calendar Year Data till August 2026

Since September 2024, which happened to be India’s stock market peak, FPIs have sold over USD 50bn which impacted not only the market performance but also contributed to the poor performance of the Indian currency in 2025/26. Despite the selling, FPIs still own ~USD 700 bn worth of Indian stocks. However, they remain under-allocated, and the extent of under-allocation has increased.

What will reverse this trend of under-performance, outflows and under-allocation?

I see 4 catalysts that could provide potential outperformance. As these catalysts play out, I would expect this trend to change

Catalyst 1: India as a diversifier to global AI risks

I have highlighted this aspect of seeing India as ‘everything other than AI’ allocation in my previous articles. As global markets seem jittery on their ‘AI’ allocation and stock performance has been impacted, we have seen India’s outperformance on an absolute and relative basis to Emerging Markets

Chart 3: India relative performance is improving

Source: Google Finance, as of 12 November 2026, EWY – ishares MSCI korea ETF, EWT – ishares MSCI Taiwan ETF, EEM – ishares MSCI EM ETF, INDA – ishares MSCI India ETF

Catalyst 2: India’s under-allocation in global portfolios

India’s relative underperformance since September 2024 resulted in India’s weight in global indices (ACWI/EM) to fall by over 40%. Active managers went underweight India as well during this period. I believe this under-weight will eventually reverse, and we may be seeing the first signs of that with the large foreign buying seen in this month. (~USD 5bn, till Nov 9, 2026)

Chart 4: India can receive substantial flows if EM Funds reduce their India under-weights

Source: Morgan Stanley Research, August 2026, Chart shows India’s weight in global emerging market fund portfolios as compared to its weight in the MSCI EM Index.

Catalyst 3: India’s relative valuations are now attractive and should draw potential flows

The large cap India index, the BSE-30 Sensex, was trading at its long-term median fair valuation which dropped even lower in October. Apart from banks and IT services, some pockets of consumer staples, consumer discretionary and insurance companies, valuations are at discount to their own long-median valuations.

As compared to other Emerging Markets, India which used to trade at much higher valuations due to superior growth and return ratios, has seen its valuation premium compress over the last 2 years.

At these relative and absolute valuation ranges, we should expect foreign interest picking up, especially in large cap liquid stocks which can absorb large inflows.

Chart 5: India’s valuation premium has compressed

Source: Morgan Stanley Research, shows MSCI India as a ratio over MSCI emerging market index for PBV: price to book value ratio

Catalyst 4: India’s GDP, investment and earnings recovery

Corporate revenue and capex remain on a steady uptrend supported by improvement in income growth and facilitated by an increase in industrial credit growth. We would expect nominal GDP to trend in double digits while consensus estimates on corporate earnings remain in double digits for the current and coming financial year.

Universe Sales growth EBITDA growth PAT growth Large caps 19% 18% 23% Mid caps 20% 9% 11% Small caps 17% 16% 29% (Source: Motilal Oswal Research, for quarter ended September 2026)

I believe that the catalysts identified seemed to be playing out and India seems well positioned to witness a possible continuation of the earnings momentum, a valuation re-rating, and an increase in foreign investor allocation.

For now, India could be seen as an ‘AI diversification’ trade right now, with current flows driven by investors covering their India ‘anti-AI’ short positions as AI stocks come under pressure and global/EM funds rebalancing their India underweight allocations.

ALSO READ Is this the start of rotation back into Indian equities?

However, for these flows to be sustainable, earnings growth, private capex and nominal GDP growth need to remain intact. If India returns to its long-term average of double-digit earnings growth and more funds start making dedicated allocations to the country rather than investing through emerging market funds, the flows could sustain.

However, the overall sentiment towards India has not changed much. The interest in and appeal of the country had declined for multiple reasons, including capital gains tax.

We have seen in the past that if the sentiment changes, India is able to attract 30-50bn USD in a short span of time. The government should also seize this opportunity at a time when global investors are looking to diversify and should cut capital gains tax for foreign investors to boost foreign inflows.

Disclaimer:

Arvind Chari is a Chief Investment Strategist and has been with Quantum Advisors India group since 2004. Arvind has over 20 years of experience in long-term India investing across asset classes. Arvind is a thought leader and guides global investors on their India allocation.

This article is for educational and discussion purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any investment in any jurisdiction. No advice is being offered nor recommendation given and any examples are purely for illustrative purposes. The views expressed contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are my personal views and should not be construed of the Firm. There is no assurance or guarantee that the historical result is indicative of future results, and the future looking statements are inherently uncertain and cannot assure that the results or developments anticipated will be realized.