Not all flights succumbed to the massive nationwide ground-stop disruptions in the United States on Friday. Dozens of international flights still took to the skies despite the unprecedented disruption ahead of the holiday-season rush, marking the longest nationwide grounding since the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Thousands of flights were affected as US planes were grounded for nearly five hours. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Saturday that the US aviation disruption was triggered by an issue following a copper wire upgrade, as he continued to complain about the years-old infrastructure. While at a press conference, the Trump administration official said maintenance was being carried out to switch from copper wire to fibre by a government contractor called L3Harris.

“It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued,” he said, as he again asserted that the US has “an incredibly old telecommunications system.”

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Thousands of US flight cancellations, but some still exempt from stoppage

As of 6:45 pm ET on Saturday, airlines had cancelled more than 6,150 US flights and delayed more than 7,300, according to aviation website FlightAware. These numbers followed about 9,200 flight cancellations and 7,500 delays on Friday. The flight tracking website indicated more than 530 flights scheduled for Sunday were already cancelled, Reuters reported.

But as far as aviation tracking site Flightradar24’s data goes, more than 60 flights bound for overseas destinations left the US during the Friday stoppage.

In a subsequently released advisory, the US Federal Aviation Administration also revised its remarks to include the possibility of some flights travelling despite the stoppage. As some of the 21 air traffic control facilities recovered amid the FAA issue, the advisory published less than two hours after the ground stop order said that flights were “allowed to depart through coordination with the Air Traffic Control System Command Centre.”

The New York Times further reported that San Francisco International Airport announced two hours before the US stoppage was lifted that Pacific-bound flights, including those going to Hawaii and Asia, had been cleared for departure.

On top of that, medical aircraft are also generally allowed to fly during a ground stop order. The medical transport service Life Flight Network wrote on social media that “EMS aircraft are exempt from this restriction.” As a result, its services operated normally.

On the other hand, thousands of flights were already airborne when the FAA ordered the ground stop on Friday. Duffy previously said at a news conference, “The FAA issued a ground stop out of an abundance of caution while 3,500+ planes were in the air. All eventually landed safely.

Have US flight schedules resumed after FAA issue?

US officials ultimately said that the air traffic control system is operational Saturday. However, airline schedules may not fully recover by the end of Sunday.

“We will still have delays and cancellations today, but that will set us up for a full recovery tomorrow,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday. “I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do.”

Officials ruled out the possibility of a cyberattack hampering flight operations, adding that they saw no evidence that artificial intelligence played a role either.